Swatragh Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,140 for 536kg

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had an excellent show of 100 good quality cattle for sale on Monday 24th April which met with a really flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

More quality stock is required to meet demand.

Bullocks selling to £1,140 for 536kg (£2.13 per kg), £1,135 for 462kg (£2.46 per kg), £920 for 354kg (£2.60 per kg) and £630 for 242kg (2.60 per kg).

Heifers selling to £1,095 for 498kg (£2.20 per kg), £800 for 344kg (£2.33 per kg), £700 for 292kg (£2.40 per kg), £625 for 242kg (£2.58 per kg) and £575 for 212kg (2.71 per kg).

Fat cows selling to £960.

Bullocks: Portglenone producer 374kg, £865; 334kg, £760; 408kg, £820; Swatragh producer 486kg, £1,090; 476kg, £1,025; 498kg, £950; 458kg, £1,090; 570kg, £1,105; 536kg, £1,140; 510kg, £1,015; Limavady producer 358kg, £350; 338kg, £515; Swatragh producer 540kg, £1,080; 454kg, £930; Maghera producer 442kg, £1,020; 424kg, £970; 450kg, £915; 416kg, £1,005; 390kg, £785; 392kg, £930; 406kg, £945; 436kg, £985; 490kg, £1,115; 462kg, £1,135; Moneymore producer 300kg, £515; 242kg, £630; 396kg, £730; Limavady producer 332kg, £650; 328kg, £670; Maghera producer 362kg, £785; 380kg, £740; Stewartstown producer 378kg, £765; Toomebridge producer 530kg, £1,115; 510kg, £1,000; 386kg, £800; 456kg, £930; 420kg, £1,000; 354kg, £920; 506kg, £1,030; Maghera producer 340kg, £620; 372kg, £680; Garvagh producer 286kg, £650.

Heifers: Maghera producer 354kg, £570; 410kg, £535; Moneymore producer 228kg, £425; 344kg, £550; 198kg, £385; Maghera producer 336kg, £620; 390kg, £765; Kesh producer 284kg, £400; 240kg, £485; 298kg, £550; 242kg, £625; 252kg, £590; 234kg, £415; 234kg, £475; 266kg, £510; 242kg, £525; 244kg, £545; 212kg, £575; Maghera producer 498kg, £1,095; 370kg, £840; 396kg, £850; 344kg, £800; 398kg, £895; 436kg, £955; 334kg, £750; 444kg, £965; 414kg, £900; 480kg, £1,085; 418kg, £825; Swatragh producer 292kg, £700; 310kg, £650; 344kg, £655; Maghera producer 488kg, £1,000; Maghera producer 342kg, £770; Rasharkin producer 378kg, £575; 342kg, £645; 348kg, £770; Maghera producer 184kg, £340; Stewartstown producer 406kg, £575; 344kg, £560; 438kg, £635; 386kg, £570; 342kg, £525; Maghera producer 356kg, £700; Garvagh producer 280kg, £495.

Sheep: Another seasonal entry of over 800 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 22nd April, witnessing a strong demand for well fleshed ewes with top prices being paid. Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £94.00 each to a top rate of £97.00, middleweight lambs also sold to £97.00 for 23.5kg. Fat ewes were in high demand with several over £100 and a top price of £114 being paid. Fat rams reached £115 and £114. Breeders were in high demand with the top price of £214 being paid for doubles and several lots of singles reaching £145. Foster ewes to £162 and pets reached £26. More stock required to meet the demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Rasharkin producer 1 lamb 27kg at £97.00 = 359p; Swatragh producer 10 lambs 26.9kg at £94.20 = 350p; Maghera producer 6 lambs 27.5kg at £86.00 = 313p; Ballymoney producer 3 lambs 29.3kg at £93.00 = 317p; Magherafelt producer 2 lambs 26kg at £86.00 = 331p; Rasharkin producer 1 lamb 26kg at £83.00 = 319p; Coleraine producer 2 lambs 24kg at £90.00 = 375p; Cookstown producer 18 lambs 24.5kg at £92.20 = 376p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 27kg at £86.00 = 319p; Toomebridge producer 8 lambs 26.5kg at £94.20 = 355p; Coleraine producer 6 lambs 31.5kg at £95.50 = 303p; Kilrea producer 15 lamb 28.5kg at £93.00 = 326p; Maghera producer 15 lambs 24.5kg at £90.00 = 367p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 26kg at £94.50 = 363p; Dungiven producer 3 lambs 25.5kg at £92.00 = 361p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 25kg at £86.00 = 344p; Limavady producer 2 lambs 24.5kg at £95.00 = 388p; Maghera producer 24 lambs 26.3kg at £92.00 = 350p.

Middleweight lambs: Maghera producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £97.00 = 413p; Kilrea producer 5 lambs 23kg at £92.00 = 400p; Rasharkin producer 1 lamb 22kg at £90.00 = 409p; Swatragh producer 3 lambs 20kg at £86.20 = 431p; Bellaghy producer 6 lambs 21kg at £93.80 = 447p; Cookstown producer 2 lambs 19.5kg at £87.50 = 449p; Rasharkin producer 1 lamb 22kg at £93.50 = 425p; Garvagh producer 9 lambs 21kg at £76.00 = 362p; Coleraine producer 2 lambs 19kg at £71.50 = 376p; Swatragh producer 17 lambs 21.5kg at £73.00 = 340p; Coleraine producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £83.80 = 372p; Cookstown producer 6 lambs 22.3kg at £90.20 = 404p; Garvagh producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £85.00 = 377p; Castledawson producer 5 lambs 22.8kg at £93.80 = 411; Cookstown producer 12 lambs 21.3kg at £95.00 = 446p.

Ewes: Maghera producer 1 Suffolk at £114.00.

Ewe with 2 lambs: Bellaghy producer £214.00.