Swatragh Mart: Bullocks selling to £1,285 for 634kg

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had another excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday 10th April met with a really flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

More quality stock is required to meet demand.

Bullocks selling to £1,285 for 634kg (£2.03 per kg), £850 for 370kg (£2.30 per kg), £850 for 356kg (£2.39 per kg) and £800 for 320kg (2.50 per kg).

Heifers selling to £1,225 for 592kg (£2.07 per kg) and £970 for 400kg (£2.43 per kg).

Fat cows selling to £1,390.

Bullocks: Maghera producer 288kg, £650; 294kg, £655; Magherafelt producer 342kg, £520; 306kg, £380; 328kg, £500; 350kg, £510; 260kg, £400; 326kg, £695; 370kg, £620; 420kg, £645; 338kg, £750; Maghera producer 372kg, £700; 352kg, £820; Maghera producer 488kg, £950; 392kg, £750; Killaloo producer 440kg, £850; 510kg, £1,030; 430kg, £950; 472kg, £1,000; Coleraine producer 338kg, £700; 320kg, £800; 368kg, £800; 280kg, £600; Maghera producer 634kg, £1,285; 464kg, £1,000; 550kg, £1,155; 568kg, £1,180; Garvagh producer 318kg, £705; 340kg, £580; 356kg, £700; Maghera producer 356kg, £850; Maghera producer 374kg, £690; 328kg, £670; 422kg, £820; Knockloughrim producer 458kg, £750; 464kg, £610; Kilrea producer 370kg, £850; 358kg, £650; 372kg, £800; Maghera producer 402kg, £850; 378kg, £870; 404kg, £890; 442kg, £940; Rasharkin producer 362kg, £725; 328kg, £650; Coleraine producer 360kg, £700; 424kg, £790; 388kg, £870; 366kg, £670; 320kg, £760.

Heifers: Swatragh producer 374kg, £810; Coleraine producer 276kg, £640; 256kg, £595; Garvagh producer 374kg, £710; 358kg, £690; 292kg, £460; Maghera producer 480kg, £885; Swatragh producer 416kg, £955; 400kg, £970; 436kg, £890; Maghera producer 436kg, £850; 462kg, £880; 380kg, £660; 528kg, £955; 496kg, £920; Rasharkin producer 350kg, £625; Maghera producer 592kg, £1,225; 526kg, £1,100; 546kg, £1,150; Swatragh producer 398kg, £755; 390kg, £805; 446kg, £920; 344kg, £700; Coleraine producer 302kg, £580; 324kg, £550; 324kg, £550.

Sheep: A smaller entry of approximately 800 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 8th April, witnessing a strong demand for well fleshed ewes with top prices being paid.

Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £91.00 each to a top rate of £94.50, middleweight lambs sold to £90.00 for 23.5kg and fat ewes were in high demand with several over £100 and a top price of £112 being paid for several lots. Springers reached £94 for 24kg.

Breeders were in high demand with the top price of £220 being paid for doubles and several lots of singles reaching £140.

Over 20 pet lambs were presented reaching £20.

More stock required to meet the demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer 11 lambs 28.8kg at £94.50 = 328p; 11 lambs 24.5kg at £88.50 = 361p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 29kg at £90.00 = 310p; Moneymore producer 3 lambs 24.5kg at £88.00 = 359p; Limavady producer 11 lambs 26kg at £91.00 = 350p; 2 lambs 26kg at £91.00 = 350p; Cookstown producer 2 lambs 24kg at £90.00 = 375p; Magherafelt producer 8 lambs 27.8kg at £90.00 = 324p; Campsie producer 1 lamb 29kg at £91.00 = 313p; 2 lambs 28kg at £92.00 = 329p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 26kg at £91.80 = 353p; Magherafelt producer 1 lamb 24kg at £94.00 = 392p; Maghera producer 5 lambs 24kg at £92.00 = 383p; Kilrea producer 16 lambs 26.3kg at £87.80 = 334p; Magherafelt producer 7 lambs 26kg at £91.20 = 350p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 25kg at £86.00 = 344p; Maghera producer 9 lambs 25kg at £88.00 = 352p.

Middleweight lambs: Draperstown producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £90.00 = 383p; Swatragh producer 3 lambs 21.3kg at £87.50 = 411p; Maghera producer 4 lambs 22.3kg at £82.00 = 368p; Coleraine producer 18 lambs 21kg at £75.00 = 357p; Rasharkin producer 2 lambs 20.5kg at £65.50 = 320p; Dungiven producer 8 lambs 23kg at £84.00 = 365p; Maghera producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £86.00 = 382p; Dungiven producer 4 lambs 23kg at £78.00 = 339p; Garvagh producer 4 producer 22.8kg at £83.00 = 364p; Castledawson producer 1 lamb 23kg at £84.00 = 365p; Cookstown producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £83.20 = 370p.

Ewes: Moneymore producer 1 Suffolk at £112.00.

Ewe with 2 lambs: Stewartstown producer £220.00.