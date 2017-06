Swatragh Mart: Heifers sell to £1,080 for 538kg

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had a smaller show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday, June 12th which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

More quality stock required to meet demand.

Heifers selling to £1,080 for 538kg (£2.01 per kg), £615 for 280kg (£2.20 per kg), £640 for 276kg (£2.32 per kg) and £665 for 260kg (£2.56 per kg).

Heifers: Swatragh producer 538kg, £1,080 (Lim); Stewartstown producer 352kg, £650 (Lim); Kesh producer 316kg, £680 (AA); 280kg, £620 (BGA); 352kg, £600 (Fkv); 274kg, £525 (Lim); 292kg, £600 (Lim); 282kg, £525 (Lim); 276kg, £640 (Lim); 302kg, £600 (AA); 258kg, £585 (Lim); 302kg, £600 (Sim); 280kg, £615 (Sim); Swatragh producer 344kg, £690 (Lim); 260kg, £665 (Lim).

Sheep: A small entry of 650 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday, June 10th witnessing outstanding top prices being paid.

An excellent show of fat lambs, with many lots passing £105.00, with a top price of £110.00 being paid.

A top price of 483p per kilo was paid for 10 lambs 20.5kg at £99.00.

Fat ewes were in higher demand, with a top price of £94.00 being paid and rams reaching £98.00.

A smaller show of quality breeders saw doubles top at £178.00 and singles reaching £172.00.

More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices: Lambs: Cookstown producer 1 lamb 28kg at £110.00 = 393p; Moneymore producer 2 lambs 25.5kg at £108.00 = 424p; Draperstown producer 3 lambs 24.6kg at £108.00 = 439p; Cookstown producer 2 lambs 25kg at £107.50 = 430p; Swatragh producer 1 lamb 23kg at £107.00 = 465p; Dungiven producer 6 lambs 21.6kg at £100.50 = 465p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 23kg at £105.00 = 457p; Cookstown producer 3 lambs 23.3kg at £105.00 = 451p; 4 lambs 19.7kg at £85.00 = 431p; Magherafelt producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £104.50 = 445p; Coleraine producer 5 lambs 23.4kg at £104.50 = 447p; 11 lambs 23.9kg at £103.00 = 431p; Magherafelt producer 18 lambs 23.9kg at £105.20 = 440p; Maghera producer 8 lambs 22kg at £103.50 = 470p; Portglenone producer 8 lambs 23kg at £105.50 = 459p; Maghera producer 4 lambs 23kg at £105.50 = 459p; Bellaghy producer 4 lambs 22.7kg at £105.00 = 463p; Limavady producer 7 lambs 22.7kg at £105.00 = 463p; Bellaghy producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £103.00 = 438p; Magherafelt producer 8 lambs 21.7kg at £102.00 = 470p; Coleraine producer 33 lambs 22.3kg at £102.50 = 460p; Maghera producer 42 lambs 22.6kg at £102.80 = 455p; Ahoghill producer 18 lambs 23kg at £101.00 = 439p; Coleraine producer 15 lambs 23.6kg at £101.00 = 428p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 26kg at £105.00 = 404p; Swatragh producer 6 lambs 22.5kg at £103.00 = 458p; Coleraine producer 5 lambs 22.2kg at £103.80 = 468p; Draperstown producer 14 lambs 21.2kg at £100.20 = 473p; Swatragh producer 10 lambs 20kg at £95.50 = 478p; Moneymore producer 5 lambs 20.6kg at £96.80 = 470p; Swatragh producer 11 lambs 19kg at £88.00 = 463p; Cookstown producer 6 lambs 19kg at £88.50 = 466p; Dungiven producer 10 lambs 20.5kg at £99.00 = 483p; Cookstown producer 12 lambs 19.5kg at £87.50 = 449p.

Ewes: Eglinton producer 1 Texel at £94.00.

Ewe with 2 lambs: Garvagh producer £178.00.

Ewe with 1 lamb: Swatragh producer £172.00

Rams: Magherafelt producer 1 Dorset at £98.