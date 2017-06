Swatragh Mart: Heifers sell to £950 for 444kg

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had a smaller show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday, June 19th which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

More quality stock required to meet demand.

Heifers selling to £950 for 444kg (£2.14 per kg), £895 for 390kg (£2.29 per kg), £755 for 316kg (£2.39 per kg), and £710 for 292kg (£2.43 per kg).

Heifers: Swatragh producer 320kg, £710.00 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 292kg, £710.00 (Limousin); 316kg, £755.00 (Limousin); 316kg, £710.00 (Limousin); Moneymore producer 374kg, £750.00 (Limousin); 390kg, £895.00 (Limousin); 444kg, £950.00 (Simmental); 418kg, £750.00 (Limousin); 394kg, £780.00 (Charolais).

Sheep: A larger entry of 800 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday, June 17th, witnessing outstanding top prices being paid.

Several lots of fat ewes passed £95, with the top price of £98.50 being paid.

Fat rams reached £111.

A big entry of spring lambs saw many lots passing £95, and the top price of £101.50 being paid for 23kg, closely followed by 15 lambs 24kg making £101.20.

A smaller show of breeders saw doubles top at £190 and singles top at £180.

More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Magherafelt producer 9 lambs 23kg at £101.50 = 441p; Maghera producer 7 lambs 22kg at £95.00 = 432p; Ardmore producer 8 lambs 20.3kg at £86.00 = 424p; Cookstown producer 10 lambs 20.5kg at £87.50 = 427p; Garvagh producer 2 lambs 22kg at £93.00 = 423p; Tobermore producer 16 lambs 20kg at £86.00 = 430p; Maghera producer 4 lambs 23.8kg at £97.00 = 408p; 10 lambs 21kg at £91.00 = 433p; Draperstown producer 8 lambs 20.5kg at £89.50 = 437p; Pomeroy producer 3 lambs 21.6kg at £93.00 = 431p; Maghera producer 12 lambs 23kg at £95.50 = 415p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 22kg at £93.00 = 423p; Ballymoney producer 15 lambs 24.3kg at £101.20 = 416p; Swatragh producer 20 lambs 21.5kg at £93.50 = 435p; Limavady producer 36 lambs 22kg at £97.50 = 443p; Magherafelt producer 16 lambs 23.3kg at £96.00 = 412p; Knockloughrim producer 9 lambs 22.3kg at £95.00 = 426p; Dungiven producer 9 lambs 20.3kg at £89.00 = 438p; Limavady producer 8 lambs 21.3kg at £96.00 = 451p; Desertmartin producer 17 lambs 21.4kg at £93.80 = 438p; Draperstown producer 7 Lambs 18.2kg at £81.00 = 445p; Limavady producer 4 lambs 20kg at £87.00 = 435p; 5 lambs 22.6kg at £94.50 = 418p; Kilrea producer 20 lambs 21.3kg at £91.00 = 427p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 18kg at £83.00 = 461p; Draperstown producer 12 lambs 18.3kg at £80.00 = 437p; 17 lambs 21.3kg at £95.80 = 450p; Bellaghy producer 20 lambs 19.8kg at £88.00 = 444p; Antrim producer 8 lambs 19.5kg at £86.00 = 441p; Swatragh producer 3 lambs 24kg at £98.00 = 408p; Coleraine producer 8 lambs 20kg at £87.00 = 435p; Castledawson producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £92.00 = 408p; Magherafelt producer 3 lambs 22.3kg at £93.00 = 417p; Dungiven producer 11 lambs 21.9kg at £94.00 = 429p; Swatragh producer 2 lambs 21.5kg at £92.00 = 428p; Rasharkin producer 3 lambs 19.3kg £85.50 = 443p; 5 lambs 21.6kg at £94.00 = 435p; Cookstown producer 5 lambs 21.6kg at £95.00 = 440p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 18kg at £83.00 = 461p.

Ewes: Maghera producer1 Texel at £98.50.

Ewe with 2 lambs: Limavady producer £190.

Ewe with 1 lamb: Castledawson producer £180.

Rams: Magherafelt producer 1 Dorset at £111.