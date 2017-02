Swatragh Mart: Heifers selling to £1,060 for 490kg

Cattle: A good seasonal entry of quality cattle on Monday 13th February met a flying trade with a good ring of buyers with some very good prices. More quality stock is required to meet demand.

Heifers selling to £1,060 for 490kg (£2.16 per kg), young heifers selling to £730 for 336kg (£2.17 per kg), bullocks selling to £995 for 442kgs (£2.25 per kg), young bullocks selling to £780 for 356kg (£2.19 per kg) with fat cows selling to £1,050.

Heifers: Swatragh producer 420kg, £810; 482kg, £870; 486kg, £900; Coleraine producer 490kg, £1060; Swatragh producer 374kg, £720; 390kg, £685; 336kg, £730; Maghera producer 462kg, £935; 400kg, £795; Maghera producer 434kg, £705.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer 470kg, £885; 440kg, £940; 412kg, £750; Coleraine producer 542kg, £985; 426kg, £880; 454kg, £950; 496kg, £955; 442kg, £995; Swatragh producer 356kg, £780; 368kg, £810; 414kg, £855; Maghera producer 394kg, £815; 448kg, £985.

Sheep: A smaller entry of 750 good quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 11th February, witnessing a solid lamb trade.

Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £84.00 each to a top rate of £85.80, middleweight lambs sold to £83.50 for 23kg and fat ewes sold to £79.00 with over 150 on offer.

Ewes with lambs at foot topped at £170 for doubles and £120 for singles. More stock required to meet the demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer 24 lambs 26.9kg at £85.80 = 319p; Stewartstown producer 5 lambs 27kg at £85.20 = 316p; Knockloughrim producer 12 lambs 25kg at £85.00 = 340p; Cullybackey producer 12 lambs 26.5kg at £84.80 = 320p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 33.5kg at £84.80 = 253p; Stewartstown producer 2 lambs 25kg at £82.00 = 328p; 2 lambs 31.5kg at £84.80 = 269p; Garvagh producer 26 lambs 24kg at £84.80 = 353p; Maghera producer 12 lambs 25.5kg at £83.60 = 328p; Limavady producer 4 lambs 24.5kg at £84.80 = 346p; Knockloughrim producer 6 lambs 24.5kg at £80.50 = 329p; Ahoghill producer 7 lambs 24.25kg at £82.40 = 340p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 25kg at £82.00 = 328p; Desertmartin producer 11 lambs 25kg at £81.80 = 327p.

Middleweight lambs: Maghera producer 10 lambs 23kg at £83.50 = 363p; Garvagh producer 2 lambs 23kg at £80.00 = 348p; Draperstown producer 5 lambs 22.75kg at £79.00 = 347p; Swatragh producer 4 lambs 23.25kg at £78.50 = 338p; 11 lambs 23kg at £79.00 = 343p; Ballymoney producer 52 lambs at 22.7kg at £77.00 = 339p; Limavady producer 12 lambs 21kg at £75.00 = 357p; Dunloy producer 20 lambs 23.25kg at £75.80 = 326p; Kilrea producer 12 lambs 23.75kg at £78.00 = 328p; 18 lambs 23kg at £79.00 = 343p; Dungiven producer 7 lambs 23.25kg at £78.80 = 339p.

Store lambs: Draperstown producer 7 lambs 19kg at £71.20 = 374p; Garvagh producer 12 lambs 17kg at £60.00 = 353p; Belfast producer 11 lambs 19.9kg at £69.50 = 349p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 16kg at £59.00 = 369p; Garvagh producer 9 lambs 15kg at £53.00 = 353p; 10 lambs 19kg at £67.00 = 353p; Bellaghy producer 35 lambs 18.25kg at £65.00 = 356p.

Ewes: Garvagh producer 1 Texel at £79.00.