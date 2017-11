Swatragh Mart: Steady trade for all types of cattle

Cattle: A good entry of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 20th November 2017 which was met with a busy ringside and a steady trade.

More quality stock is required to meet the demand.

Heifers: Cookstown producer; 236kg, £480; 326kg; £550; 186kg; £350; Garvagh producer; 380kg; £510; 222kg; £460; Stewartstown producer; 400kg; £465; Swatragh producer; 380kg, £680; Coleraine producer; 230kg, £350; Cookstown producer; 270kg, £440; Coleraine producer; 360kg, £645.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; 390kg, £920; 504kg, £1,090; 406kg, £920; Portglenone producer; 554kg, £1,140; 638kg, £1,150; Garvagh producer; 316kg, £615; 316kg, £670; Stewartstown producer; 302kg, £420; Cookstown producer; 312kg, £480; 312kg, £550; Garvagh producer; 610kg, £975.

Sheep: Over 950 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 18th November 2017, witnessing a steady trade for both lambs and ewes.

A small show of fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £79 being paid for several lots.

880 lambs were presented with trade a lot sharper than the previous week with many lots reaching £85 with a top price of £87 being paid.

More fat lambs are required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Swatragh producer; 36 lambs, 25kg at £87.00 = 3.48p; Cookstown producer; 1 lamb, 26.5kg at £86.00 = 3.25p; Maghera producer; 5 lambs, 25kg at £86.00 = 3.44; Ballycastle producer; 26 lambs, 24.4kg at £85.80 = 3.52p; Draperstown producer; 7 lambs, 25.7kg at £85.50 = 3.33p; Garvagh producer; 6 lambs, 25kg at £85.00 = 3.40p; Eglinton producer; 68 lambs, 25.3kg at £85.00 = 3.36p; Garvagh producer; 1 lamb, 26kg at £85.00 = 3.27p; Cookstown producer; 2 lambs, 30.5kg at £85.00 = 2.79p; Draperstown producer; 1 lamb, 33kg at £85.00 = 2.58p; Garvagh producer; 18 lambs, 23.8kg at £84.00 = 3.53p.

Middle weight lambs: Ballymoney producer; 22 lambs, 23.2kg at £82.20 = 3.54p; Claudy producer; 20 lambs, 22.9kg at £80.00 = 3.49p; Maghera producer; 9 lambs, 22.6kg at £79.00 = 3.50p; Swatragh producer; 2 lambs, 22.5kg at £76.00 = 3.38p; Garvagh producer; 27 lambs, 21.4kg at £73.00 = 3.41p; Dungiven producer; 6 lambs, 21kg at £72.00 = 3.43p.

Store lambs: Maghera producer; 1 lamb, 20kg at £70.00 = 3.50p; Donemana producer; 30 lambs, 19.4kg at £70.00 = 3.61p; Draperstown producer; 7 lambs, 18.3kg at £66.50 = 3.64p; Donemana producer; 11 lambs, 16kg at £61.00 = 3.81p; Garvagh producer; 8 lambs, 16.5kg at £60.00 = 3.64p; Portglenone producer; 4 lambs, 15.8kg at £52.00 = 3.30p.

Sample ewes prices: Dungannon producer; 3 ewes at £79.00; Garvagh producer; 1 ewe at £79.00; Feeny producer; 3 ewes at £74.