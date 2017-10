Swatragh Mart: Super entry of quality cattle at Limousin suckler calf show and sale

Cattle: There was a super entry of quality cattle at the Limousin suckler calf show and sale on Monday 9th October which sold to a very very briskly with some outstanding prices.

More quality stock is required to meet demand.

Heifers:

Swatragh producer 344kg, £1,180; Limavady producer 306kg, £750; 278kg, £740; 306kg, £1,020; 298kg, £790; 298kg, £960; Maghera producer 294kg, £1,150; 284kg, £810; 262kg, £640; 354kg, £775; 356kg, £960; Dungiven producer 292kg, £670; 288kg, £685; 326kg, £720; 282kg, £645; 426kg, £600; 464kg, £725; 414kg, £760; 358kg, £800; 436kg, £620; Dungiven producer 304kg, £760; 302kg, £750; 374kg, £800; 376kg, £670; 290kg, £645; Magherafelt producer 304kg, £630; 406kg, £765; 458kg, £960; 418kg, £865; Dungiven producer 304kg, £685; Dungiven producer 302kg, £680; Dungiven producer 294kg, £655; 304kg, £625; 376kg, £800; 406kg, £890; 418kg, £880; 380kg, £875; 364kg, £690; 368kg, £865; Dungiven producer 398kg, £820; 334kg, £780; 306kg, £730; 450kg, £770; 394kg, £740; 376kg, £740; 450kg, £875; 310kg, £700; 426kg, £780; 368kg, £820; Garvagh producer 244kg, £500; 220kg, £400; 378kg, £705; 228kg, £505; 256kg, £500; Garvagh producer 422kg, £880; 398kg, £740; 442kg, £900; 432kg, £1,030; 514kg, £1,160; Swatragh producer 250kg, £400; 192kg, £380; 464kg, £895; Dungiven producer 498kg, £1,040; 398kg, £910; 420kg, £1,110; 376kg, £850; 402kg, £935; 422kg, £830; 440kg, £890; 560kg, £1,060; 556kg, £1,135; Dungiven producer 282kg, £585; 318kg, £650; 274kg, £610; Maghera producer 400kg, £835; 436kg, £925; 244kg, £600; Swatragh producer 326kg, £745; Maghera producer 416kg, £875; Dungiven producer 400kg, £885; 404kg, £940; Claudy producer 426kg, £730; 376kg, £680; 354kg, £680; Portglenone producer 388kg, £810; 420kg, £760; 290kg, £560; 294kg, £530; 282kg, £500; Maghera producer 384kg, £760; 474kg, £1,300; 400kg, £900; 436kg, £980; 442kg, £935; 400kg, £850; 372kg, £780; 326kg, £690; Magherafelt producer 414kg, £980; 296kg, £980; 522kg, £1,000; Claudy producer 312kg, £680; 356kg, £700; 304kg, £710; 360kg, £690; 406kg, £820; 344kg, £740; 324kg, £705; 324kg, £700; 300kg, £705; Draperstown producer 344kg, £700; Garvagh producer 312kg, £730; 320kg, £600; 318kg, £595; Maghera producer 578kg, £970; 584kg, £900; 592kg, £850; Garvagh producer 326kg, £810; 304kg, £900; 282kg, £740; 362kg, £670; Maghera producer 376kg, £670; 418kg, £850; 424kg, £690; 438kg, £690; 400kg, £725; 318kg, £720; 372kg, £670; 296kg, £705; 374kg, £760; Maghera producer 380kg, £700; 338kg, £660; 336kg, £640; 454kg, £1,020; 472kg, £1,000; Swatragh producer 474kg, £900; 562kg, £1,055; Upperlands producer 428kg, £905; 492kg, £960; 488kg, £990; 422kg, £890; 434kg, £900; Swatragh producer 452kg, £910; 390kg, £840; 344kg, £705; Swatragh producer 502kg, £780; 434kg, £880; 460kg, £895; 442kg, £770; 444kg, £730; 394kg, £825; 430kg, £750; 378kg, £740; Limavady producer 306kg, £500; 310kg, £670; 302kg, £670; 294kg, £555; 314kg, £540; 284kg, £655; Limavady producer 318kg, £500; 318kg, £470; 362kg, £510; 316kg, £545; Donemana producer 340kg, £500; 370kg, £625; Garvagh producer 398kg, £820; Dungiven producer 444kg, £855; 452kg, £920; 396kg, £795; 388kg, £890; 438kg, £890; Limavady producer 384kg, £575; Bellaghy producer 372kg, £700; 424kg, £800; 348kg, £575; 396kg, £830; 396kg, £715; 456kg, £840; 488kg, £890; 418kg, £860; Maghera producer 402kg, £950; 458kg, £900; 666kg, £1,270; 512kg, £1,060; 458kg, £900; 714kg, £1,370; 518kg, £1,120; 402kg, £845; 396kg, £710; 280kg, £715; 348kg, £700; 258kg, £670; 444kg, £935.

Bullocks:

Dungiven producer 360kg, £775; 288kg, £720; 302kg, £770; 352kg, £740; 376kg, £815; 300kg, £730; Garvagh producer 448kg, £1,010; Garvagh producer 378kg, £785; 372kg, £630; 364kg, £835; Dungiven producer 324kg, £745; 520kg, £820; 408kg, £850; 440kg, £800; 464kg, £840; 372kg, £875; 412kg, £675; 538kg, £690; 414kg, £840; 354kg, £750; 590kg, £930; Dungiven producer 428kg, £890; Maghera producer 250kg, £500; 310kg, £660; 268kg, £550; Swatragh producer 398kg, £875; 372kg, £840; Limavady producer 286kg, £740; 440kg, £960; 262kg, £600; Dungiven producer 350kg, £725; 332kg, £765; 316kg, £650; Dungiven producer 250kg, £600; 286kg, £715; 276kg, £640; Rasharkin producer 460kg, £880; 390kg, £775; Garvagh producer 250kg, £600; 210kg, £610; 332kg, £665; 252kg, £670; 266kg, £600; 296kg, £720; 300kg, £620; 282kg, £600; 256kg, £490; 282kg, £600; Swatragh producer 380kg, £430; 454kg, £910; 300kg, £380; 432kg, £870, 430kg, £910; 298kg, £330; 412kg, £400; Maghera producer 336kg, £785; 420kg, £860; Maghera producer 338kg, £750; 304kg, £795; 450kg, £950; 312kg, £775; 184kg, £500; 226kg, £640; 212kg, £650; Swatragh producer 342kg, £765; Maghera producer 248kg, £655; 268kg, £700; 308kg, £735; 326kg, £720; 300kg, £745; 376kg, £825; Claudy producer 382kg, £800; 402kg, £805; 410kg, £795; 364kg, £690; Portglenone producer 290kg, £710; Upperlands producer 402kg, £785; 320kg, £650; 320kg, £660; Draperstown producer 444kg, £900; Limavady producer 348kg, £865; Garvagh producer 296kg, £800; 286kg, £800; 284kg, £750; 278kg, £795; Maghera producer 466kg, £990; 492kg, £980; 450kg, £945; 460kg, £1,010; 452kg, £1,010; 358kg, £825; 354kg, £860; Maghera producer 464kg, £950; Swatragh producer 474kg, £935; 600kg, £1,115; 638kg, £1,1100; 592kg, £1,080; 562kg, £1,075; 474kg, £860; 568kg, £1,030; Donemana producer 352kg, £600; Maghera producer 448kg, £875; 560kg, £1,140; 468kg, £1,000; Maghera producer 418kg, £805; 394kg, £840; 258kg, £735; 240kg, £720; 272kg, £760; 486kg, £950; 460kg, £950; Claudy producer 568kg, £950.

Sheep: Another excellent show of 1,400 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 7th October 2017, witnessing top prices being paid.

Over 300 fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £85.00 being paid.

1,000 lambs were presented and with trade slower than the previous week with many lots passing £75 with a top price of £84 being paid.

More fat lambs required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Moneymore producer 4 lambs 25kg at £84.00 = 336p; Bellaghy producer 1 lamb 28kg at £81.00 = 289p; Coleraine producer 5 lambs 26kg at £78.50 = 302p; Magherafelt producer 1 lamb 25kg at £78.00 = 312p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 25kg at £77.00 = 308p; Dungiven producer 10 lambs 25kg at £77.00 = 308p; Coagh producer 2 lambs 25kg at £77.00 = 308p.

Middleweight lambs: Limavady producer 29 lambs 23.75kg at £72.20 = 304p; Cookstown producer 10 lambs 22.7kg at £71.50 = 315p; Draperstown producer 13 lambs 22.6kg at £71.00 = 314p; Draperstown producer 15 lambs 23kg at £69.50 = 302p; Garvagh producer 7 lambs 21.8kg at £67.00 = 307p.

Store lambs: Draperstown producer 4 lambs 14.5kg at £51.00 = 352p; Garvagh producer 38 lambs 17.5kg at £57.00 = 326p; Garvagh producer 2 lambs 17.5kg at £57.00 = 326p; Greysreel producer 1 lamb 18kg at £59.00 = 328p; Cookstown producer 40 lambs 16.5kg at £63.00 = 382p.

Sample ewes prices: Ballymoney producer 1 ewe at £85.00; Dungiven producer 3 ewes at £83.00; Maghera producer 2 ewes at £81.00.