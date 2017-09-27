Swatragh Mart: Top price of £1,160 paid for bullocks

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had an excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday 25th September 2017 for the Aberdeen Angus and Native Breeds suckler calf show and sale.

The top price of £910 was paid for heifers and £1,160 was paid for bullocks.

Heifers selling to £910 for 492kg (£1.85 per kg), £810 for 398kg (£2.04 per kg), £870 for 414kg (£2.10 per kg), £780 for 352kg (£2.22 per kg), £705 for 314kg (£2.25 per kg) and £800 for 350kg (£2.29 per kg).

Bullocks selling to £1,160 for 560kg (£2.07 per kg), £1,030 for 458kg (£2.25 per kg), £1,015 for 434kg (£2.34 per kg), £710 for 284kg (£2.50 per kg), £660 for 264kg (£2.50 per kg), £550 for 216kg (£2.55 per kg), £910 for 356kg (£2.56 per kg) and £815 for 302kg (£2.70 per kg).

The top price of £1,710 was paid for good quality cows with potential show calves at foot.

More quality stock needed to meet demand.

Heifers: Rasharkin producer 492kg, £910 (Limousin); 458kg, £885 (Charolais); 412kg, £870 (Limousin); 422kg, £775 (Limousin); 452kg, £895 (Limousin); 430kg, £915 (Limousin); 398kg, £810 (Limousin); Bellaghy producer 408kg, £745 (Charolais); 478kg, £900 (Charolais); 428kg, £790 (Charolais); 418kg, £760 (Charolais); 352kg, £780 (Charolais); 414kg, £870 (Charolais); Kilrea producer 314kg, £705 (Limousin); 366kg, £765 (Limousin); Garvagh producer 382kg, £570 (Hereford); 396kg, £585 (Hereford); 404kg, £680 (Hereford); 380kg, £570 (Hereford); 422kg, £750 (Hereford); 244kg, £370 (Hereford); 214kg, £350 (Hereford); Limavady producer 404kg, £880 (Aberdeen Angus); 332kg, £600 (Aberdeen Angus); 440kg, £600 (Aberdeen Angus); 396kg, £885 (Aberdeen Angus); Swatragh producer 228kg, £400 (Aberdeen Angus); 256kg, £480(Aberdeen Angus); Moneymore producer 336kg, £695 (Aberdeen Angus); 394kg, £695 (Aberdeen Angus); Swatragh producer 350kg, £800 (Limousin); 368kg, £690 (Limousin).

Bullocks: Dungiven producer 560kg, £1,160 (Aberdeen Angus); 460kg, £885 (Aberdeen Angus); Portstewart producer 410kg, £760 (Shorthorn); 462kg, £790 (Shorthorn); Swatragh producer 410kg, £840 (Limousin); 402kg, £670 (Shorthorn bee); 480kg, £900 (Belgian Blue); 452kg, £980 (Limousin); 458kg, £1,030 (Limousin); Garvagh producer 302kg, £815 (Limousin); 362kg, £810 (Limousin); 284kg, £710 (Limousin); 264kg, £660 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 328kg, £680 (Simmental); 330kg, £775 (Aberdeen Angus); 374kg, £745 (Simmental); Rasharkin producer 440kg, £955 (Limousin); 460kg, £950 (Limousin); 460kg, £1,075 (Charolais); 512kg, £1,140 (Limousin); 478kg, £1,070 (Charolais); 512kg, £1,060 (Charolais); 524kg, £1,120 (Charolais); Swatragh producer 216kg, £550 (Aberdeen Angus); Knockloughrim producer 426kg, £755 (Limousin); 516kg, £1,035 (Charolais); 460kg, £845 (Charolais); 462kg, £960 (Limousin); 514kg, £1,155 (Limousin); Cookstown producer 442kg, £700 (Limousin); 468kg, £750 (Limousin); 476kg, £750 (Limousin); Limavady producer 284kg, £450 (Aberdeen Angus); 410kg, £880 (Aberdeen Angus); 368kg, £855 (Aberdeen Angus); Kilrea producer 434kg, £1,015 (Limousin); 398kg, £900 (Limousin); 484kg, £970 (Limousin); 356kg, £910 (Limousin); 474kg, £1,060 (Limousin); 420kg, £785 (Simmental); 312kg, £635 (Limousin).

Sheep: An excellent show of 1,900 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 23rd September 2017, witnessing top prices being paid and many new buyers in attendance.

A good show of over 500 ewes were presented with several lots passing £100 with a top price of £101 being paid.

Several rams reaching £140 with a top price of £185 being paid for a Suffolk.

Over 1,400 lambs were presented, with many lots reaching £82.00, with several lots over £84 and the top price of £90 being paid for heavy lambs.

Other high sellers included 1 lamb 26.5kg at £86.50, 16 lambs 25.9kg at £84.80, 4 lambs 26.8kg at £83.80, 9 lambs 25.3kg at £83.00, 10 lambs 25.4kg at £82.50, 7 lambs 27.7kg at £82.00, 8 lambs 25kg at £81.20, 47 lambs 24.3kg at £81.00 and 14 lambs 26kg at £81.00. A top price of 403p per kg was paid for 20 lambs 16kg at £64.50. More fat lambs required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Dungiven producer 2 lambs 31.5kg at £90.00 = 286p; 9 lambs 24.8kg at £79.00 = 319p; Bellaghy producer 1 lamb 26.5kg at £86.50 = 326p; Upperlands producer 16 lambs 25.9kg at £84.80 = 327p; Dungiven producer 4 lambs 26.8kg at £83.80 = 313p; 4 lambs 18.3kg at £57.80 = 316p; 9 lambs 25.3kg at £83.00 = 328p; 22 lambs 22.5kg at £71.50 = 318p; 4 lambs 21.5kg at £75.50 = 351p; 4 lambs 15.8kg at £54.00 = 342p; 10 lambs 19kg at £70.00 = 368p; 12 lambs 18.4kg at £69.20 = 376p; Limavady producer 10 Lambs 25.4kg at £82.50 = 325p; Garvagh producer 8 lambs 25kg at £81.20 = 325p; 10 lambs 23kg at £75.00 = 326p; Dungiven producer 14 lambs 26kg at £81.00 = 312p; Omagh producer 7 lambs 27.7kg at £82.00 = 296p; Swatragh producer 47 lambs 24.3kg at £81.00 = 333p; 10 lambs 15.5kg at £57.00 = 368p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 25kg at £80.00 = 320p; Cookstown producer 4 lambs 23.3kg at £75.00 = 322p; 4 lambs 19kg at £61.00 = 321p; Limavady producer 10 lambs 23.3kg at £75.80 = 325p; 10 Lambs 21.2kg at £70.00 = 330p; 12 lambs 16.3kg at £59.00 = 362p; 12 lambs 14kg at £55.50 = 396p; Dungannon producer 2 lambs 22.5kg at £74.00 = 329p; 3 lambs 19.5kg at £63.50 = 326p; 4 lambs 19.8kg at £68.00 = 343p; Ballymoney producer 16 lambs 23.3kg at £75.00 = 322p; Limavady producer 10 lambs 24.4kg at £79.00 = 324p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 22.2kg at £72.50 = 327p; 2 lambs 22.5kg at £72.00 = 320p; Cookstown producer 19 lambs 21.3kg at £71.00 = 333p; Draperstown producer 20 lambs 16kg at £64.50 = 403p; 23 lambs 18.3kg at £69.00 = 377p; Dungiven producer 20 lambs 17.5kg at £63.80 = 365p; 5 lambs 17.5kg at £63.80 = 365p; Cookstown producer 7 lambs 17kg at £66.00 = 388p; Dungiven producer 14 lambs 20.5kg at £66.20 = 323p; 5 lambs 17.8kg at £58.00 = 326p; Claudy producer 8 lambs 15.5kg at £60.00 = 387p; 10 lambs 16.3kg at £53.00 = 325p; Swatragh producer 21 lambs 14.8kg at £53.00 = 358p; 10 lambs 14kg at £49.00 = 350p; 6 lambs 16kg at £52.00 = 325p; Drumsurn producer 7 lambs 16.7kg at £59.00 = 353p; Dungiven producer 14 lambs 16kg at £58.00 = 363p; Magherafelt producer 8 lambs 18kg at £65.00 = 361p; Kilrea producer 15 lambs 15.8kg at £53.50 = 339p; Castlerock producer 10 lambs 13kg at £46.50 = 358p.

Sample ewes prices: Swatragh producer 7 ewes at £101.00; Limavady producer 3 ewes at £101.00; Dunloy producer 9 ewes at £98.

Wednesday 20th September 2017 Texel ram show and sale on behalf of the Texel Sheep Society: On Wednesday 20th September 2017 saw the Texel Ram Show and Sale on behalf of the Northern Ireland Texel Breeders’ Club take place at Swatragh Livestock Mart. Champion was awarded to Mr Roger Strawbridge for his shearling ram sired by Duncryne Uber Cool which later sold for the top price of 880gns. Reserve champion went to Mr Richard Henderson for his ram lamb also sired by Duncryne Uber Cool which later sold for 420gns.

Other high sellers as follows:

Shearling rams: Mr Stephen Etherson 580gns, Mr Colin Gregg 480gns, Mr Kieran McAfee 400gns.

Ram lambs: Mr Roger Strawbridge 550gns, Mr Stephen Etherson 500gns, Messrs E and P Johnston 460gns.

On Wednesday 27th September 2017 Suffolk ram show and sale followed by usual breeding sale. (Show 6pm and sale at 7pm).