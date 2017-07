Swatragh Mart: Top price of £1,175 paid for heifers

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had an excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday, July 17th which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

The top price of £1,175 was paid for heifers and £1,370 was paid for bullocks.

A larger show of good quality cows with many selling for over £1,200 and a top price of £1,450 being paid.

Heifers selling £1,175 for 550kg (£2.14 per kg), £1,100 for 504kg (£2.18 per kg), £640 for 260kg (£2.46 per kg), £800 for 312kg (£2.56 per kg), £645 for 246kg (£2.62 per kg), £660 for 228kg (£2.89 per kg) and £590 for 204kg (£2.89 per kg).

Bullocks selling to £1,370 for 610kg (£2.25 per kg), £800 for 400kg (£2.00 per kg), £1,200 for 550kg (£2.18 per kg) and £555 for 250kg (£2.22 per kg).

Cows sold from £790, £995, £1,055, £1,200 £1,250, £1,370, £1,400 to £1,450.

More quality stock needed to meet demand.

Heifers:

Maghera producer 550kg, £1,175 (Charolais); Swatragh producer 620kg, £1,145 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 504kg, £1,100 (Limousin); Dungiven producer 342kg, £575 (Hereford); 410kg, £645 (Hereford); 384kg, £575 (Hereford); 396kg, £630 (Aberdeen Angus); 358kg, £595 (Hereford); 366kg, £595 (Aberdeen Angus); 394kg, £595 (Aberdeen Angus); 368kg, £560 (Hereford); 386kg, £630 (Aberdeen Angus); Swatragh producer 424kg, £840

(Limousin); 494kg, £900 (Charolais); Maghera producer 332kg, £670 (Aberdeen Angus); 312kg, £800 (Limousin); Garvagh producer 246kg, £645 (Charolais); 260kg, £640 (Charolais); 284kg, £710 (Charolais); 228kg, £660 (Charolais); 204kg, £590 (Charolais); 222kg, £425 (Limousin); Kesh producer 334kg, £595 (Limousin); 272kg, £580 (Limousin); 346kg, £605 (Aberdeen Angus); 348kg, £630 (Hereford); 284kg, £525 (Aberdeen Angus); 364kg, £605 (Aberdeen Angus).

Bullocks: Swatragh producer 610kg, £1,370 (Charolais); Swatragh producer 550kg, £1,200 (Limousin); Maghera producer 395kg, £800 (Limousin); 385kg, £765 (Limousin) 410kg, £865 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 400kg, £800 (Charolais); 440kg, £800 (Limousin); 390kg, £765 (Simmental); 350kg, £740 (Limousin); Garvagh producer 250kg, £555 (Charolais); 280kg, £595 (Charolais); 300kg, £635 (Limousin).

Sheep: Another excellent show of over 900 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday, July 15th, witnessing top prices being paid.

Well fleshed ewes were highly sought after with several lots over £100 and with a top price of £120 being paid.

Rams also topped at £120 for a Dorset.

A large entry of fat lambs were presented, with many lots passing £90, and the top price of £95 being paid for several lots.

Other high sellers included 4 lambs 24kg at £94.80, 12 lambs 23kg at £94.20 and 15 lambs 24kg at £94.

More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Moneymore producer 3 lambs 26.5kg at £95.00 = 358p; 6 lambs 21.3kg at £81.00 = 380p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 29.5kg at £95.00 = 322p; 3 lambs 18.5kg at £72.50 = 392p; Magherafelt producer 1 Lamb 27kg at £94.80 = 351p; 4 lambs 24kg at £94.80 = 395p; Stewartstown producer 12 lambs 23kg at £94.20 = 410p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 26kg at £94.00 = 362p; 12 lambs 24.5kg at £90.00 = 367p; Maghera producer 14 lambs 23.5kg at £93.80 = 399p; Knockloughrim producer 15 lambs 24kg at £93.00 = 388p; Kilrea producer 2 lambs 26kg at £93.00 = 358p; Rasharkin producer 3 lambs 25.5kg at £93.00 = 365p; 2 Lambs 20kg at £79.80 = 399p; Magherafelt producer 6 lambs 25.5kg at £92.50 = 363p; Limavady producer 2 Lambs 22.5kg at £92.20 = 410p; 2 lambs 21kg at £84.80 = 404p; Claudy producer 4 lambs 25kg at £92.00 = 368p; Draperstown producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £92.00 = 391p; Coleraine producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £92.00 = 409p; 2 lambs at 22.5kg at £89.00 = 396p; Swatragh producer 17 lambs 23.5kg at £91.50 = 389p; Cookstown producer 1 lamb 25kg at £91.00 = 364p; Maghera producer 11 lambs 22.4kg at £89.80 = 401p; Desertmartin producer 8 lambs 22.3kg at £89.00 = 399p; 12 lambs 22.3kg at £89.00 = 399p; Cookstown producer 8 lambs 22kg at £88.80 = 404p; Moneymore producer 6 lambs 22kg at £88.00 = 400p; Dungiven producer 10 lambs 21.4kg at £87.20 = 407p; Garvagh producer 12 lambs 20.5kg at £83.20 = 406p; Swatragh producer 5 lambs 20.6kg at £82.80 = 402p; Coleraine producer 4 lambs 20kg at £80.00 = 400p; Dunloy producer 15 Lambs 16.5kg £68.50 = 415p; 15 lambs 16.3kg at £68.50 = 420p; Garvagh producer 14 lambs 15.5kg at £62.00 = 400p; Swatragh producer 13 lambs 15kg at £60.50 = 403p.

Ewes: Dungiven producer 1 Texel at £120.

Rams: Draperstown producer 1 Dorset at £120.