Swift trade for fat lambs at Gortin Mart

A swift trade on Monday as fat lambs sell up to £85.
Store lambs £75, breeding ewes £145, fat ewes £98 and ewes and lambs £168.
FAT LAMBS: Patrick Kelly £85/26kg, Kieran Kearney £84/27kg, John Kerlin £84/25kg, £84/25kg, John Young £84/26kg, Trevor Turkington £84/25kg, S and A Conway £84/24kg, Leona Young £84/26kg, Stephen Watt £83.50/28kg, Aidan Morris £83.50/27kg, Daniel Ward £83/27kg, Thomas Elliott £82/24kg, Vincent Keenan £80.80/23kg, M and S Doyle £80.50/23kg, John Saunderson £80.50/25kg, A Hetherington £80.50/23kg, Francis McClean £78/22kg.
STORE LAMBS: David Love £75, £72,Grace McDonald £74, Julia Glasgow £72, Thomas Elliott £71, Eamon Conway £70, S Rankin £70, £69, Raymond McTeague £69, John Kerlin £70, Peter Todd £69, William McKelvey £63, Leslie Pollock £60, M and S Doyle £57.
BREEDING EWES: F McGlade £145, £140, £140, £138, £128, £125, Gordan Gibson £128, £122, £120, £118, Eamon Conway £115, Patrick Sharkey £112, £112, £108, £105, £104.
FAT EWES: R Rafferty £98, £96, £95, S Rankin £82, Barry McNulty £80, Ray Wilson £80, Gordan Gibson £80, S Gallen £79, Michael McCullagh £79, Stephen Watt £79, Victor Laughlin £75, David Hutchinson £73, Roger Hayes £71.
EWES & LAMBS: S Martin £168, £158, Alan Roulston £152, £130, £130, John Halcrow £118.