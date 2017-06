Top price of £1,200 at Dungannon Mart

This week at Dungannon Mart prices remained steady for all classes of stock to peak at £1,570 for a 760kg Charolais steer (207.00).

Heifers topped at £1,200, 560kg Charolais (214.00); dropped calves peaked at £395 Limousin heifer and bull calves to £260 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1,100 Aberdeen Angus cow and Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to £965, 410kg Charolais steer (234.00).

While weanling heifers peaked at £985, 460kg Limousin (215.00).

STEERS

Steer prices peaked at £1,570, 760kg Charolais (207.00) presented by E James, £1,495, 710kg Charolais (211.00), £1,400, 625kg Charolais (224.00); R Williamson £1,320, 645kg Charolais (205.00); J Cooke £1,310, 610kg Limousin (215.00), £1,250, 590kg Charolais (212.00); W and P Brown £1,200 575kg Simmental (209.00), £1,070, 505kg Simmental (212.00), £1,035, 500kg Simmental (207.00); M Thom £1,035, 505kg Simmental (205.00), £990, 460kg Simmental (215.00); S McCloskey £1,010, 490kg Charolais (206.00); D Robinson £890, 400kg Charolais (223.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices topped at £1,200, 560kg Charolais (214.00) presented by A McAleer, £955, 475kg Charolais (201.00); J McCann £1,155, 560kg Limousin (206.00), £1,140, 550kg Limousin (207.00), £1,020, 495kg Limousin (206.00); A J Hobson £1,135, 545kg Charolais (208.00), £1,100, 535kg Charolais (206.00), £1,090, 535kg Limousin (204.00), £1,025, 500kg Limousin (205.00); P Taylor £1,020, 500kg Charolais (204.00); D Robinson £920, 430kg Limousin (214.00); R Barnes £900, 420kg Belgian Blue (214.00), £840, 395kg Limousin (213.00); J Cooke £860, 410kg Limousin (210.00); a Dungannon farmer £850, 415kg Limousin (205.00), £820, 385kg Simmental (213.00), £815, 400kg Aubrac (204.00); an Omagh farmer £800 380kg Charolais (211.00).

DROPPED CALVES: A smaller entry and quality not as good as of previous weeks saw bull calves top at £260 Aberdeen Angus bull presented by L Allen, £255 Aberdeen Angus bull, £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; P McElvogue £230 Hereford bull, £210 Hereford bull; M Rea £230 Hereford bull; A Haddock £195 Fleckvieh bull; reared Friesian bull calves sold to £400 with younger sorts from £50 to £140. Meanwhile heifer calves peaked at £395 Limousin presented by W McCullough, £315 Limousin heifer; a Sixmilecross farmer £375 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Haddock £350 Charolais heifer; W Allen £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £220 Limousin heifer, £200 Fleckvieh heifer, £190 Belgian Blue heifer; L Allen £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer; P McElvogue £245 Hereford heifer, £225 Hereford heifer; M Rea £245 Hereford heifer; V McReynolds £245 Hereford heifer; H Irwin £200 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

WEANLINGS: Weanling trade topped at £965 for a 410kg Charolais steer (234.00) presented by N Mullan; R Boyd £950, 430kg Belgian Blue (221.00); T McCarroll £895, 355kg Charolais (251.00), £800, 325kg Charolais (244.00); J K Black £830, 340kg Limousin (244.00), £810, 320kg Limousin (251.00); S Allen £800, 335kg Limousin (240.00); B Rafferty £800, 290kg Limousin (275.00); R McKeever £660, 265kg Charolais (248.00), weanling heifers sold to £985, 460kg Limousin (215.00) presented by R Boyd, £870, 395kg Limousin (220.00); I McKee £840, 420kg Limousin (200.00), £620, 290kg Limousin (215.00), £570, 285kg Limousin (200.00); K McGuigan £780, 340kg Belgian Blue (231.00), £575, 280kg Belgian Blue (204.00), £565, 260kg Limousin (215.00); R McGuigan £690, 345kg Belgian Blue (200.00); S Allen £650, 320kg Limousin (202.00), £645, 265kg Limousin (242.00), £640, 290kg Limousin (220.00).