Top price of £1,270 was paid for heifers at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had an excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday 4th September 2017 which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

The top price of £1,270 was paid for heifers and £1,230 was paid for bullocks.

Heifers selling to £1,270 for 554kg (£2.29 per kg), £1,040 for 466kg (£2.23 per kg), £1,020 for 470kg (£2.17 per kg) and £475.00 for 214kg (£2.22 per kg).

Bullocks selling to £1,230 for 590kg (£2.08 per kg), £1,035 for 440kg (£2.35 per kg), £885 for 372kg (£2.38 per kg), £910 for 374kg (£2.43 per kg), £1,030 for 394kg (£2.61 per kg) and £905 for 330kg (£2.74 per kg).

Good lots of Continental cows with strong calves at foot making £1,200.

More quality stock needed to meet demand.

Heifers: Maghera producer 554kg, £1,270 (Charolais); 484kg, £1,030 (Limousin); 520kg, £945 (Limousin); 626kg, £1,125 (Charolais); 438kg, £690 (Limousin); 592kg, £1,145 (Limousin); Cookstown producer 214kg, £475 (Limousin); 306kg, £465 (Simmental); Swatragh producer 456kg, £900 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 474kg, £855 (Charolais); 442kg, £835 (Charolais); 470kg, £1,020 (Charolais); 438kg, £965 (Charolais); 498kg, £855 (Hereford); 510kg, £895 (Aberdeen Angus); Killaloo producer 432kg, £880 (Limousin); 478kg, £990 (Limousin); 460kg, £860 (Limousin); 466kg, £1,040 (Limousin).

Bullocks: Maghera producer 590kg, £1,230 (Charolais); 452kg, £1,070 (Charolais); 476kg, £1,055 (Charolais); 522kg, £1,165 (Charolais); 450kg, £1,025 (Charolais); 470kg, £1,055 (Charolais); 538kg, £1,095 (Charolais); 488kg, £1,060 (Charolais); 448kg, £1,025 (Charolais); 518kg, £1,065 (Charolais); 488kg, £1,010 (Charolais); 516kg, £1,070 (Charolais); Garvagh producer 370kg, £875 (Charolais); 330kg, £905 (Charolais); 324kg, £815 (Charolais); 374kg, £700 (Charolais); 360kg, £755 (Charolais); Swatragh producer 446, £1,030 (Charolais); 440kg, £1,035 (Charolais); 372kg, £885 (Charolais); Killaloo producer 462kg, £850 (Limousin); 448kg, £865 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 460kg, £945 (Charolais); 382kg, £855 (Limousin); 374kg, £910 (Limousin); 394kg, £1,030 (Limousin); 416kg, £950 (Limousin); Dervock producer 354kg, £300 (Friesian); 366kg, £300 (Friesian); 418kg, £420 (Friesian); 358kg, £300 (Friesian); Swatragh producer 514kg, £1,060 (Limousin); Portstewart producer 522kg, £830 (Limousin); 504kg, £760 (Aberdeen Angus); Swatragh producer 458kg, £830 (Limousin); 382kg, £615 (Limousin); 458kg, £875 (Limousin); 402kg, £750 (Limousin); 468kg, £800 (Limousin); 426kg, £750 (Charolais); 500kg, £780 (Limousin); Dervock producer 406kg, £335 (Holstein); 382kg, £380 (Holstein).

Sheep: An excellent show of almost 1,600 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 2nd September 2017, witnessing top prices being paid and new buyers in attendance. A good show of ewes were presented with several lots passing £86 with a top price of £115.00 being paid.

Over 1,200 lambs were presented, with many lots reaching £90.00, and the top price of £90.50 being paid for several lots.

Other high sellers included 12 lambs 25kg at £90.20, 7 lambs 26.5kg at £90, 6 lambs 25kg at £89.50, 8 lambs 24.5kg at £88.80 and 13 lambs 25kg at £88.50.

More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Magherafelt producer 9 lambs 25.5kg at £90.50 = 355p; Aghadowey producer 3 lambs 28kg at £90.50 = 323p; Swatragh producer 12 lambs 25.5kg at £90.20 = 354p; 9 lambs 22.5kg at £84.00 = 373p; 10 lambs 17kg at £63.50 = 374p; 10 lambs 15.7kg at £59.50 = 379p; Garvagh producer 7 lambs 26.5kg at £90.00 = 340p; Draperstown producer 6 lambs 25kg at £89.50 = 358p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 24.8kg at £88.80 = 358p; 3 lambs 24.5kg at £88.80 = 362p; Limavady producer 13 lambs 25.2kg at £88.50 = 351p; Ballymoney producer 3 lambs 25kg at £88.00 = 352p; Draperstown producer 3 lambs 24kg at £86.80 = 362p; 5 lambs 21.8kg at £75.00 = 344p; Draperstown producer 13 lambs 24.5kg at £86.50 = 353p; Coleraine producer 8 lambs 24kg at £85.80 = 358p; Garvagh producer 1 lamb 24kg at £85.00 = 354p; Dungiven producer 2 lambs 23kg at £84.50 = 367p; Maghera producer 15 lambs 23.8kg at £84.20 = 354p Tobermore producer 28 lambs 23.6kg at £83.00 = 352p; Swatragh producer 3 lambs 23kg at £83.00 = 361p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 23kg at £83.00 = 361p; 2 lambs 19kg at £67.50 = 355p; 18 lambs 18.5kg at £66.00 = 357p; 12 lambs 14.8kg at £54.50 = 368p; Swatragh producer 11 lambs 23.3kg at £82.80 = 355p; Maghera producer 4 lambs 23.3kg at £82.50 = 354p; Dungiven producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £81.50 = 347p; 14 lambs 18.5kg at £66.80 = 361p; 12 lambs 17.5kg at £64.50 = 369p; 5 lambs 16kg at £55.00 = 344p; Maghera producer 9 lambs 22kg at £81.20 = 369p; Dungiven producer 22 lambs 22.9kg at £81.00 = 354p; Swatragh producer 10 lambs 22kg at £81.00 = 368p; 13 lambs 16.3kg at £63.00 = 387p; Cookstown producer 3 lambs 22kg at £81.00 = 368p; 5 lambs 18kg at £66.00 = 367p; Draperstown producer 11 lambs 20.3kg at £75.20 = 370p; 16 lambs 18.5kg at £69.50 = 376p; 16 lambs 17.5kg at £67.50 = 386p; Desertmartin producer 4 lambs 17.3kg at £65.00 = 376p; Draperstown producer 22 lambs 16.8kg at £64.00 = 381p; 12 lambs 17.5kg at £65.20 = 373p; Stewartstown producer 5 lambs 15kg at £59.00 = 393p; Moneymore producer 11 lambs 17.3kg at £66.00 = 382p; Dungiven producer 11 lambs 14kg at £56.50 = 404p.

Sample ewes prices: Castledawson producer 9 ewes at £115.00; Dungiven producer 2 ewes at £88.00; Limavady producer 1 ewe at £86.00; Dungiven producer 8 ewes at £83.00.

An excellent quality of stock were presented at our ewe lamb show and sale on Wednesday 30th August 2017 resulting in a steady trade with many lots passing £100.

The top price of £111 was paid for a pen of nine Texel ewe lambs, other top prices included six entries of Suffolk mules averaging over £100 with a top price of £108 being paid for three lots.

Other high sellers included several lots reaching £103, for a pen of seven Suffolk Cheviots and for a pen of 11 Suffolks.

The breeding sale followed with many hoggets passing £130 with a top price of £136 being paid for mule hoggets.