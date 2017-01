Top price of £1,480 for calves at Armoy Mart

The opening sale of cattle for 2017 at Armoy saw a fantastic trade with a packed ring of customers, many more cattle could have been sold at good prices.

Steers sold to £1,340 for 700kgs Char, heifers to £1,260 for 580kgs, cows and calves topped at £1,480, fat cows to £1,010.

STEERS: J and H Ritchie, Connor, A/A, 610kgs, £1,265, 630kgs, £1,290, 600kgs, £1,255, 620kgs, £1,145. Derek Hunter, Liscolman, Char, 490kgs, £1,030, 490kgs, £1,010, 480kgs, £990, 450kgs, £965. John Cassley, Armoy, Char, 400kgs, £900, 450kgs, £940, 350kgs, £815, 300kgs, £750. Roy McKeeman, Bushmills, Char, 700kgs, £1,340. Stephen Hunter, Dervock, Char, 610kgs, £1,130, 570kgs, £1,000. Robt Cupples, Ballymena, A/A, 3, 490kgs, £970, 500kgs, £985. Derek Hunter, Liscolman, Sim, 470kgs, £935, 520kgs, £1,040, 450kgs, £880, 470kgs, £930, 500kgs, £975, 480kgs, £920. Robt Crawford, Glarryford, Her, 700kgs, £1,290. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Fkv, 560kgs, £1,075, 500kgs, £925, 510kgs, £965. C Brown, Ballycastle, Lim, 560kgs, £1,040, 440kgs, £835, 530kgs, £980. R McGinley, Finvoy, Fkv, 530kgs, £960. K Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Fries, 550kgs, £840. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Lim, 520kgs, £920. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Fries, 460kgs, £825. Adam Campbell, Finvoy, Fries, 690kgs, £1,055, 650kgs, £980. Robt Crawford, Ballymena, Fries, 800kgs, £1,340.

HEIFERS: David McMullan, Glenarm, Lim, 430kgs, £1,040. P J Dougan, Coleraine, Lim, 580kgs, £1,260, 570kgs, £1,200, 610kgs, £1,270, 600kgs, £1,200. W J Craig, Coleraine, Lim, 480kgs, £980, 430kgs, £890, 480kgs,£970, 460kgs, £1,160. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, Lim, 500kgs, £1,010. John Cassley, Armoy, Char, 300kgs, £670. K Dobbin, Ballycastle, Fkv, 600kgs, £1,000. G Hayes, Ballymena, Lim, 390kgs, £825. John McAllister, Bushmills, Lim, 320kgs, £600, 370kgs, £680, 340kgs, £640.

BREEDING STOCK: Paddy Mullan, Armoy, aged cows and calves, £1,480, £1,160.

FAT COWS: P J Dougan, Coleraine, Lim, 700kgs, £1,010. D Gillan, Ballymoney, Char, 610kgs, £800.

