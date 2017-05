Top price of £1,495 for steers at Armoy Mart

Cattle trade was in overdrive at last Monday’s sale at Armoy Mart with numbers reduced due to the Bank Holiday and favourable silage weather.

Steers topped at £1,495 for a tremendous 700kgs Char, heifers sold to £1,185 for a 590kgs A/A.

A tremendous fat cow from Sam McCollum, Bushmills, weighting 880kgs sold to £1,410.

Cows and calves sold to £1,400.

STEERS: P Dougan, Coleraine, Char, 700kgs, £1,495, Lim, 680kgs, £1,360, Lim, 600kgs, £1,250, 590kgs, £1,250. Chas Battersby, Bushmills, B/B, 540kgs, £1,105. Bryan Taggart, Bushmills, Lim, 470kgs, £965, 500kgs, £1,010, 600kgs, £1,150. David Steele, Glenarm, Char, 500kgs, £1,020, 490kgs, £1,020. W and J Gardiner, Clough, B/B, 540kgs, £1,075. Alex McMullan, Ballycastle, Hereford, 600kgs, £1,240. Owen McConnon, Randasltown, Daq, 250kgs, £650, 320kgs, £770, 240kgs, £705, 270kgs, £620, 370kgs, £810. Niall McLaughlin, Cushendall, Char, 500kgs, £1,040. D McAlister, Cushendall, Lim, 300kgs £840, 500kgs, £1,010. W J Bartley, Ballymoney, Char, 400kgs, £945. Wm Elliot, Ballycastle, Lim, 360kgs, £840, 340kgs, £790, 350kgs, £760. W and J Gardiner, Clough, ST, 500kgs, £985, 550kgs, £1,015, 500kgs, £970.David Nutt, Bushmills, Hereford, 470kgs, £980. Cahal McCarry, Loughguile, Sim, 350kgs, £745, 380kgs, £845. J Dunlop, Ballymena, Char, 620kgs, £1,200. C Battersby, Bushmills, Char, 270kgs, £670.

FRIESIANS: Ross Bloomfield, Kilrea, Friesians, 560kgs, £980, 560kgs, £925, 500kgs, £830. E McCorry, Newtownabbey, 440kgs, £715, 450kgs, £705. Wm Chestnutt, Bushmills, 600kgs, £935.

HEIFERS: S Johnston, Bushmills, Char, 300kgs, £715, 270kgs, £675. D Steele, Glenarm, Char, 450kgs, £970, 440kgs, £970, 400kgs, £800. Wm Chestnutt, Bushmills, A/A, 590kgs, £1,185. Sean McKay, Loughguile, Lim, 490kgs, £900, 500kgs, £930. Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, Saler, 380kgs, £805. J W Stewart, Clough, Sim, 340kgs, £735, 430kgs, £805, 460kgs, £860. W and J Gardiner, Craigywarren, B/B, 540kgs, £1,055, 500kgs, £1,015. David Nutt, Bushmills, Hereford, 500kgs, £970, 530kgs, £985. John Laverty, Armoy, Lim, 400kgs, £785, 400kgs, £785. Albert Crooks, Glenarm, Lim, 280kgs, £5570, 285kgs, £570, 270kgs, £530.

FAT COWS: Sam McCollum, Bushmills, A/A, 880kgs, £1,410. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, Lim, 620kgs, £875. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, Hols, 600kgs, £710. E McCorry, Newtownabbey, Lim, 600kgs, £895, 420kgs, £690. Raymond Taggart, Bushmills, Char, 570kgs, £875. R Robinson, Ballymoney, Hol, 600kgs, £725, 620kgs, £750.

Sale every Monday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.