Top price of £1,516 for bulls at Omagh Mart

More bullocks on offer this week, selling to a ceiling of £1,455, heifer to a ceiling of £1,305 and 705 bulls to a top price of £1,516.

Bullocks: Eamon Armstrong, Fintona 680k, £1,425; 550k, £1,190, Patk. McDermott, Fintona 665k, £1,455; 650k, £1,390; 630k, £1,340, Peter Quinn, Pomeroy 540k, £1,220; 510k, £1,110; 580k, £1,260 and £1,240, G. Gallagher, Dromore 545k, £1,210, A. Allen, Derry 535k, £1,170; 520k, £1,120; 470k, £1,080, K Murray, Fintona 505k, £1,090; 430k, £920, F T McGurk, Kildress 510k, £1,105; 435k, £1,020; 380k, £945; 470k, £1,055, Jas Donnelly, Beragh 640k, £1,350, Sean Mullan, Beragh 565k, £1,185; 540k, £1,125, T Colhoun, Ballymagorry 500k, £1,055; 560k, £1,170; 490k, £1,055, G Sheridan, Sixmilecross 580k, £1,230; 575k, £1,185, M Armstrong, Dromore 625k, £1,285, R Ward, Loughmacrory 400k, £980; 295k, £830, P Maguire, Mountfield 405k, £945, M Kelly, Artigarvan 340k, £1,015 (298p ); 460k, £1,070, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 340k, £970, M B McPhillips, Dromore 470k, £1,085, J F Kelly, Artigarvan 370k, £885; 350k, £825, M Kee, Douglas Bridge 470k, £1,050, Owen Taggart, Clanabogan 465k, £1,015, S Hawkes, Dungannon 475k, £1,030, A Roulston, Dromore 430k, £925; 575k, £1,190.

Heifers: K McCaffery, Foremass 575k, £1,305, S Mitchell, Eskra 515k, £1,140; 490k, £1,060, R Hamilton, Urney 500k, £1,100; 505k, £1,100, M Kee, Douglas Bridge 515k, £1,085, R Hamilton, Drumquin 570k, £1,150; 475k, £1,130, B Donnelly, Eskra 410k, £1,060 and £1,025; 395k, £1,030, D Taggart, Clanabogan 405k, £1,035, M Morris, Kesh 415k, £1,005; 365k, £900; 375k, £885, S Mullin, Beragh 490k, £1,070; 455k, £970, J P McCullagh, Plumbridge 460k, £,1000, N Hamilton, Tirquin 390k, £1,100, R Ward, Loughmacrory 350k, £850, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 380k, £930, J Bratton, Lack 315k, £805.

Fat cows: K. Conway, Greencastle 500k, £181, D Orr, Plumbridge 480k, £180, A Barrett, Trillick 490k, £176; 480k, £164, M and F McDonnell, Dromore 530k, £173, C Devine, Strabane 620k, £169, S Carlin, Killeter 770k, £166, B McCrystal, Mullaslin 750k, £160, P McDermott 720k, £156, Wm Beattie, Trillick 670k, £148, F W Browne, Clanabogan 620k, £148, C K P Gallagher, Newtownstewart 630k, £147.

Friesian cows: R Clements, Trillick 550k, £144, P Cunningham, Omagh 540k, £141, S Marshall, Ardstraw 490k, £140; 650k, £132, H Wilson, Fyfin 740k, £139, R Gallagher, Mountjoy 390k, £135, Wm Beattie, Trillick 680k, £128, Des. Cummins, Mountjoy 760k, £123, B and J Sloan, Irvinestown 760k, £118, B McBride, Trillick 720k, £116, B Glendenning, Fivemiletown 600k, £115, R A. Darragh, Castlederg 670k, £115.

Fat bulls: A Stevenson, Sion Mills 960k, £158.

Dropped calves: J. Hunter, Drumquin £470 Simmental bull, Jas Henderson, Trillick £470 Charolais bull, R M Clements, Trillick £440 and £410 Hereford bulls, Hillside Dairy Farms £435 and £380 B Blue bulls, K Timoney, Leglands £395 B Blue bull, H Owens, Sixmilecross £390 Angus bull, W Fulton, Bready £405 and £325 Angus heifers, G R Watson, Fivemiletown £360 B Blue bull, D Cummins, Mountjoy £370 Limousin bull, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £370 Limousin bull.