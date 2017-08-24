Top price of £1,540 paid for 770kg Limousin bullock at Saintfield Mart

An excellent turnout of stock at Wednesday’s sale at Saintfield Mart with a brisk trade throughout.

FAT STOCK: Sold to a top price of £1,540 for 770kg Limousin bullock £200 kg.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin bullock 770kg, £200, £1,540, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus 890kg, £170, £1,513, Aberdeen Angus 690kg, £207, £1,428, Aberdeen Angus 820kg, £170, £1,394, Limousin 750kg £176, £1,320, Friesian 750kg, £160, £1,200, Scarva producer Charolais 690kg, £215, £1,483, Belgian Blue 670kg, £220, £1,474, Aberden Angus 670kg, £200, £1,340, Charolais 610kg, £210, £1,281, Downpatrick producer Bazadais 670kg, £210, £1,407, Bazadais 620kg, £210, £1,302, Newtownards producer Belgian Blues 630kg, £209, £1,316, 610kg, £201, £1,226.

Cows: Downpatrick producer Bazadais 560kg, £214, £1,198, Dromara producers Fleckviehs 590kg, £180, £1,062, 720kg, £128, £921.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,080 for 540Kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Kesh producer Limousin 660kg, £1,450, Charolais 570kg, £1,245, 560kg, £1,200, 580kg, £1,115, 510kg, £1,025, Carryduff producer Limousin 560kg, £1,260, Charolais 530kg, £1,125, Limousin 520kg, £1,100, Limousin 530kg, £1,060, Killinchy producer Limousin 590kg, £1,240, Belfast producer Simmental 590kg, £1,220, Downpatrick producers Limousin 580kg, £1,150, Charolais 560kg, £1,115, 490kg, £1,070, 540kg, £1,070, Charolais 510kg, £970, Ballynahinch producer Charolais and Limousins 550kg, £1,050, 530kg, £1,050, 620kg, £1,050, 510kg, £1,040, 490kg, £995, Killinchy producer Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £950.

BULLOCKS: Sold to a top of £1,260 for a 600kg Simmental.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Simmental 600kg, £1,260, Blonde D’Aquitaine 510kg, £1,040, Ballygowan producer Hereford 610kg, £1,250, 630kg, £1,100, Blonde D’Aquitaine 510kg, £1,040, Kircubbin producer Limousin 600kg, £1,220, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,160, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,050, Charolais 550kg, £1,040, Crossgar producer Simmentals 610kg, £1,200, 580kg, £1,200, Charolais 560kg, £1,150, 520kg, £1,130, 570kg, £1,100, Limousin 520kg, £1,100, 510kg, £1,085, 540kg, £1,080, Charolais 540kg, £1,070, Limousin 490kg, £1,055, Limousin 500kg, £1,050, Limousin 510kg, £1,025 Comber producer Charolais 580kg, £1,170, 550kg, £1,080, Ballygowan producer Shorthorn Beef 590kg, £1,140, 650kg, £1,080, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,100, Hillsborough producer Limousin 470kg, £1,055, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 430kg, £1,045, Lisburn producer Limousin 510kg, £1,040.

SUCKLER BULLS: Sold to a top price of £1,550 for Hereford.

DROPPED CALVES: Sold to a top price of £430 for Limousin heifer calf and £370 for Aberdeen Angus bull calf.

Weanlings sold to a top price of £650 for a Hereford heifer.