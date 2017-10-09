Top price of £1,738.50 paid for beef cows at Clogher Mart

An excellent entry of 1,237 cattle came under the hammer last week at Clogher Mart quality lots remain a strong demand with plainer lots easier.

Highlights last week included beef cows selling to a top price of £1,738.50 and £196 per 100kg, cow heifers selling to £1,435 and £205 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,507 and £154 per 100kg. Strong store bullocks sold to £1,540 and £210 per 100kg strong store heifers sold to £1,515 and £205 per 100kg weanling steers and bulls to £1,100 and £286 per 100kg, weanling heifers sold to £1,000 and £303 per 100kg.

Dairy cows sold to £1,700 and suckler outfits sold to £1,560.

Dropped calves males sold to £450, heifers sold to £540, reared bulls sold to £900 and reared heifers sold to £635.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING: Pomeroy producer 700kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £205 (£1,435) and 650kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £176. Armagh producer 640kg Limousin to £196. Armagh producer 560kg Limousin to £196 and 610kg Simmental to £194. Rosslea producer 690kg Limousin to £196. Magheraveely producer 860kg Limousin to £196 (£1,685.60), Beragh producer 700kg Limousin to £194 and 730kg Limousin to £184. Thompsons Bridge producer 570kg Charolais to £191. Sion Mills producer 730kg Limousin to £187. Clogher producer 680kg Limousin to £184. Armagh producer 950kg Charolais to £183 (£1,738.50). Fivemiletown producer 740kg Limousin to £179. Ballygawley producer 650kg Simmental to £179. Tempo producer 540kg Limousin to £178. Rosslea producer 540kg Limousin to £178. Cullyhanna producer 510kg Parthenais to £176. Rosslea producer 750kg Limousin to £175.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £173 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £114 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £129 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to £82 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 760kg Limousin to £154. 930kg Limousin to £145. 1,020kg Limousin to £145. 940kg Limousin to £144. 930kg Limousin to £142. 740kg Limousin to £142. 1,100 Simmental to £137. 900kg Charolauis to £131. 970kg Saler to £130. 780kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £128. 930kg Hereford to £124. 1,010kg Charolais to £119. 890kg Simmental to £118. 520kg Limousin to £103.

FAT STEERS (overage): 680kg Limousin to £195. 520kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £192. 630kg Limousin to £186. 570kg Charolais to £184. 550kg Simmental to £182. 670kg Charolais to £178. 820kg Limousin to £170. 820kg Charolais to £168. 620kg Charolais to £160. 560kg Saler to £138.

FAT STEERS (underage): 450kg Charolais to £205. 700kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £191. 650kg Simmental to £182. 600kg Charolais to £182. 620kg Simmental to £178. 870kg Simmental to £178. 840kg Limousin to £174. 730kg Simmental to £172. 620kg Friesian to £144. 540kg Friesian to £140. 490kg Friesian to £132.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 460kg Limousin to £197. 510kg Limousin to £195. 620kg Limousin to £195. 590kg Belgian Blue to £193. 630kg Charolais to £190. 580kg Charolais to £186. 630kg Charolais to £185. 550kg Limousin to £183. 580kg Limousin to £182. 520kg Charolais to £180. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £176. 620kg Belgian Blue to £172. 540kg Shorthorn beef to £165. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. 550kg Simmental to £160.

STORE BULLOCKS (300): Another good entry sold to a strong demand with forward lots selling to £1,540 for an 800kg Charolais and £1,445 for a 730kg Charolais from B Cairns, Dromara, Co Down. S Mackin, Cullyhanna 700kg Charooais to £1,470, 690kg Charolais to £1,435, 690kg Charolais to £1,415, 680kg Charolais to £1,360, 670kg Limousin to £1,350 and 670kg Limousin to £1,345. G McKenna, Armagh 720kg Limousin to £1,465 and 650kg Limousin to £1,370. George Reid, Armagh 750kg Limousin to £1,440, 770kg Limousin to £1,440, 660kg Limousin to £1,375, 690kg Limousin to £1,355, 680kg Limousin to £1,350. M Campbell, Armagh 670kg Limousin to £1,410. Lisburn producer 670kg Limousin to £1,390 and 700kg Limousin to £1,350. A Brown, Donaghmore 730kg Charolais to £1,375. Seskinore producer 680kg Limousin to £1,370. D Keys, Fivemiletown 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,350.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J Keenan, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,045. P J B Boyle, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1,010. P O’Neill, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £985. G McAnespie, Emyvale 450kg Limousin to £980, 480kg Limousin to £970 and 430kg Limousin to £950. Beechmount Farms Ltd, Moira 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £975, 440kg Hereford to £945, 460kg Limousin to £935, 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 490kg Charolais to £920, 470kg Limousin to £910 and 470kg Hereford to £905. C A Early, Clogher 450kg Limousin to £950. J L Heagney, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £935. J Holmes, Fivemiletown 420kg Charolais to £920. Banbridge producer 450kg Simmental to £920.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: B O’Rourke, Dungannon 350kg Belgian Blue to £680 and 320kg Belgian Blue to £610.

STORE HEIFERS (128): A brisk demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,515 for a 790kg Simmental. 640kg Limousin to £1,290 and 580kg Limousin to £1,140 for James Lendrum, Fivemiletown. P McDonald, Tynan 660kg Limousin to £1,330. Lisburn producer 640kg Limousin to £1,275, 610kg Limousin to £1,235, 550kg Limousin to £1,200, 550kg Limousin to £1,150 and 560kg Limousin to £1,070. George Potts, Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1,230, 580kg Limousin to £1,210, 600kg Limousin to £1,180 and 560kg Limousin to £1,130. F O’Neill, Stewartstown 580kg Charolais to £1,180. L Potts, Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1,150. J Hackett, Omagh 520kg Charolais to £1,085.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J Hackett, Omagh 490kg Charolais to £1,000, 460kg Charolais to £960, 480kg Limousin to £960 and 460kg Charolais to £925. P Nugent, Cabragh 460kg Blonde D’Aquitaine to £995, 450kg Charolais to £930 and 480kg Charolais to £905. F Fitzpatrick, Newtownbutler 490kg Shorthorn beef to £995. G Shanes, Tandragee 490kg Charolais to £990. A Coyle, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £985 and 480kg Charolais to £970. P J B Doyle, Cabragh 460kg Limousin to £945. W I Loane, Trillick 460kg Charolais to £940. Fintona producer 490kg Charolais to £935 and 480kg Charolais to £905. C and W Gallagher, Tempo 440kg Charolais to £920 and 440kg Charolais to £900, M McCaughey, Clogher 450kg Charolais to £915. C McGarvey, Moneymore 490kg Charolais to £910. G O’Donnell, Killeter 430kg Limousin to £905.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: C and W Gallagher, Tempo 380kg Limousin to £885. P Nugent, Cabragh 390kg Limousin to £810. D Keegan, Loughgall 370kg Limousin to £770 and 380kg Limousin to £710. G O’Donnell, Killeter 360kg Charolais to £765. H Williamson, Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £670.

WEANLINGS: A good entry this week sold to a very strong demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,100 for a 390kg Charolais (£282) for C O’Donnell, Brookeborough. P McCrory, Garvaghey, 450kg Charolais to £1,100, 440kg Belgian Blue to £1,060, 450kg Charolais to £1,060, 420kg Limousin to £1,020, 410kg Charolais to £1,010, 390kg Limousin to £990, 400kg Limousin to £955, 330kg Charolais to £945, (£286), 390kg Limousin to £930 and 360kg Charolais to £900. G Morris, Omagh, 460kg Limousin to £960, 430kg Limousin to £940 and 390kg Limousin to £880. M McCaughey, Clogher, 390kg Limousin to £920. R Douglas, Portadown, 340kg Charolais to £905. C O’Donnell, Brookeborough, 360kg Charolais to £890. P J Monaghan, Omagh, 340kg Limousin to £880. J and P Trueman, Ballygawley, 390kg Limousin to £875. D Donnelly, Sixmilecross, 340kg Charolais to £870.

WEANLING HEIFERS: O P Donnelly, Augher, 330kg Simmental to £1,000 (£303), 370kg Simmental to £890 and 350kg Simmental to £690. S Mellon, Fintona 500kg Limousin to £960 and 420kg Limousin to £885. T McCullagh, Brookeborough, 480kg Charolais to £860, 480kg Charolais to £780 and 490kg Charolais to £775. P McDonald, Tynan, 390kg Limousin to £850. Joe Donaghy, Clogher, 410kg Charolais to £850 and 300kg Charolais to £700. A Collen, Tandragee, 410kg Charolais to £775 and 440kg Charolais to £740. G Mulholland, Crumlin, 340kg Limousin to £740, 300kg Limousin to £740 and 300kg Limousin to £700. J Mairs, Aghalee, 270kg Limousin to £700. A Donnelly, Ederney, 300kg Limousin to £700. M Fox, Omagh, 330kg Limousin to £690.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A good selection on offer this week sold readily with calved heifers selling to £1,700 for B McStravick, Aghagallon. R Burns, Dungannon £1,450 and £1,400. E Smith, Ballygawley £1,400 for (Jersey) calved cows sold £1,500 and £1,275 for R Lunny, Derrylin. Glentop Farms Ltd, Castlederg £1,500 and £1,400. Maiden heifers sold £540 twice £460 twice and £455 twice for a Ballygawley producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A good selection this week sold to a steady demand with B Loughran, Armagh, selling a heifer and bull calf to £1,560. G N Daly, Pomeroy, £1,500 for heifer and bull calf. H Halligan, Caledon, £1470 for 08 cow and bull calf and £1,220 for heifer and heifer calf. Enniskillen producer £1,450 for second calver and calf. C Cooke £1,405, £1,310 and £1,280 for heifers with heifer calves at foot. O P Donnelly, Augher, £1,350 and £1,300 for heifers and bull calves and £1,310 for second calver and heifer calf. P McGeary, Pomeroy £1,170 for second calver amd heifer calf. E Gillespie, Dungannon, £1,140 for heifer and bull calf. Lots of older outfits sold from £940.

INCALF COWS: Sold £940 twice and £905. Special entry on Saturday 21st October, 10 Simmental cross heifers in calf to Limousin bull for a local producer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A brisk demand in this section with bull calves selling to £450 for a Limousin to J F Martin, Kinawley. S Eagleson, Aughnacloy, £430 for Limousin and £420 for Charolais. S Johnston, Fintona, £410 for Limousin. Dungannon producer £350 for Simmental. Fintona, producer £285 for Limousin and £250 for Belgian Blue. O Mitchell, Eskra, £285 for Hereford. C Moran, Derrylin, £285 for Aberdeen Angus. J and V Magwood, Brookeborough, £275 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFERS: I Eagleson, Aughnacloy, £540 for Belgian Blue and £325 for Limousin. J and V Magwood, Brookeborough, £300 for Belgian Blue. B O’Neill, Dungannon, £300 for Limousin. Fintona producer £275 for Limousin. A C Lunny, Aghalane, £270 for British Blue. Bosco Shannon, Bellanaleck, £265 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS: M Keown, Omagh, £900 for Charolais and £620 for Limousin. G McCaughey, Clogher, £695 twice and £680 for Simmentals. B McCann, Dungannon, £690, £670, £665, and £600 for Charolais. S Johnston, Fintona, £640 for Limousin. C Finlay, Aughnacloy, £635 for Charolais. G Sloan, Ballygawley, £620 for Charolais and £615 for Shorthorn beef. J McKernan, Omagh, £605 for Limousin and £530 for Charolais. J J W Farms, Killylea, £530 for Belgian Blue.

REARED HEIFERS: A Alexander, Augher, £635 and £590 for Charolais. G Sloan, Ballygawley, £630 for Shorthorn beef. C Finlay, Aughnacloy, £615 for Limousin £530 and £510 for Charolais. B McCann, Dungannon, £605 for Charolais. B O’Neill, Dungannon, £540 for Simmental. S Elliott, Corranny, £530 for Limousin. J Keys, Clogher, £500 twice for Limousins and £480 for Belgian Blue. F Murphy, Brookeborough, £490 for Limousin and £440 for Belgian Blue. G Sloan, Ballygawley, £430 £425 twice and £410 for Limousins.