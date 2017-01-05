Top price of £1140 offered at Ballymena for bullock

An entry of 100 store cattle in Ballymena at the opening sale of 2017 resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £630 over for an AA 510kg at £1140 offered by A McCammond, Templepatrick.

Heifers sold to £570 over for a Lim 530kg at £1100 presented by the same seller.

Bullocks sold to: R McNabney, Broughshane (2) Lim 320kg, £720 (225), local farmer (3) Sim 380kg, £850 (223), Andrew McCammond, Templepatrick AA 510kg £1140 (223), R McNabney (2) Lim 340kg, £755 (222), local farmer Lim 380kg, £840 (223), local farmer (2) Lim 380kg, £840 (221), D Logan, Randalstown Char 540kg, £1150 (213), local farmer Lim 380kg, £800 (210), D Logan Lim 570kg, £1200 (210), R McNabney (2) Lim 290kg, £610 (210), D Logan Char 520kg, £1090 (209), G Wilson, Ballyboley Lim 270kg, £565 (209), D Logan Char 550kg, £14150 (209), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 490kg, £1020 (208), Andrew McCammond, Char 540kg, £1120 (207), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 420kg, £8710 (207), D Logan Char 520kg, £1075 (206), Andrew McCammond Lim 330kg, £670 (203), D Logan Char 600kg, £1205 (200).

Heifers sold to: S Wilson, Crumlin Char 460kg, £1000 (217), Andrew McCammond, Templepatrick Lim 410kg, £850 (207), R McNabney, Broughshane (2) Lim 280kg, £575 (205), (2) Lim 270kg, £550 (203), S Wilson, Ballynure Mai 550kg, £1110 (201), local farmer Char 600kg, £1165 (194), Andrew McCammond Char 450kg, £945 (192), S Taylor, Ligoniel Char 400kg, £770 (192), A Smyth, Moorfields Here 400kg, £755 (188), R McNabney, Lim 350kg, £660 (188), Lim 320kg, £600 (187), S Wilson, Ballynure Char 530kg, £990 (186), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 440kg, £810 (184), Char 480kg, £870 (184), local farmer Char 470kg, £850 (180).

An entry of 2109 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 371p for a pen of 20 Texels at £74.20 offered by Sam Bonnar, Broughshane and to a top per head of £84 for a pen of heavy Texels from Jim Boyd, Larne. Fat ewes sold to £99.

Fat hoggets (1906)

Top prices per kg: S Bonnar, Broughshane 11 Tex 20kg, £74.20 (371), D Hamilton, Glenarm 4 Tex 19kg, £70 (368), R and M Milliken, Armoy 16 Tex 22kg, £79 (359), Michael Martin, Dunloy 23 Suff 20.5kg, £73.20 (357), Peter McAuley, Carrick 29 Tex 21kg, £74.80 (356), A Patterson 28 Tex, 21.5kg £75.80 (352), T McKillop, Glenarm 1 Tex 20kg, £70.50 (352), A Patterson 18 Tex 21.5kg, £75.50 (351), Norman McBurney, Moorfields 56 Char 23kg, £80.50 (350), S Thompson, Glenarm 20 Suff 21.5kg, £74.80 (347), Margaret McAllister, Glenarm 3 Suff 20.5kg, £71 (346), S Bonnar, Broughshane 4 Tex 20.5kg, £71 (346), George Crothers, Kells 60 Tex 22kg, £76 (345), Geoffrey Rea, Glenwherry 6 Suff 21kg, £72.50 (345), E and P McCormick, Cushendun 16 BF 21.5kg, £74 (344), Harry Park, Ballymena 50 Tex 21.5kg, £74 (344), S Adams, Broughshane 37 BF 23kg, £79 (343), Brian Lyttle, Kells 17 Tex 23kg, £79 (343), Craig Smyth, Broughshane 9 Char 21.5kg, £73.80 (343), W L Wilson, Ballyclare 27 Tex 22.5kg, £77 (342), D Bamber, Ballymena 21 Tex 22.5kg, £77 (342), R Montgomery, Kells 4 Dor 23kg, £78.50 (341), M Ellis, Ballymena 9 Tex 22kg, £75 (340), W J Smyth, Moorfields 27 Suff 22kg, £75 (340), J Boyd, Doagh 7 Suff 22kg, £75 (340).

Top prices per head: W J Boyd, Larne 20 Tex 28.5kg, £84, F McNeilly, Glarryford 21 Tex 29kg, £83.50, A Warwick, Templepatrick 2 Tex 28kg, £83, W Craig, Larne 7 Char 27.5kg, £82.80, P J Kane, Ballycastle 12 Char 27.5kg, £82.50, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 14 CB 30kg, £82.50, James Sheppard, Raloo 16 Tex 27kg, £82.50, K McAuley, Broughshane 11 Tex 26kg, £82, Colin Alexander, Glenarm 4 Char 26.5kg, £82, Jack Alexander 6 Dor 29kg, £82, David S Dunlop, Glarryford 67 Suff 26kg, £82, D Logan, Randalstown 28 Tex 24.5kg, £82, A Crawford 18 Suff 27.5kg, £81.80, B Gribben, Dunloy 25 Suff 25.5kg, £81.50, S Wilson, Ballymena 14 Suff 25kg, £81.50, T McKillop, Glenarm 7 Tex 25.5kg, £81.50, W J Boyd, Larne 22 Tex 25kg, £81.50, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 18 Tex 24.5kg, £81.20, A M Fulton, Cullybackey 17 Tex 24.5kg, £81, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 5 Char 24kg, £81, Tom McBride, Toomebridge 25kg, £81, J McWoodburn, Kells 26 Tex 25kg, £81, J Gregg, Clough 6 Tex 24.5kg, £80.50, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 56 Char 23kg, £80.50, Carol McIntyre 14 Suff 24.5kg, £80.50.