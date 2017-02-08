Top price of £1420 paid for 814k at Markethill

An entry of 140 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 7th February sold in the firmest trade for some time especially the top quality fleshed beef bred cow which sold to £189 per 100k for 684k at £1290.

Top price of £1420 was paid for 814k (174).

All top quality cows from £140 per 100k to 3182 per 100k.

Fleshed Freisian cows sold to £123 per 100k for 836k at 31030.

Main demand from £105 per 100k to £116 per 100k.

Young Friesians from £140 per 100k to £151 per 100k for 710k at £1070.

Second quality Friesian cows from £85 per 100k to £100 per 100k and the poorest types from £60 per 100k to 380 per 100k.

The 120 lots in the calf ring sold in an excellent trade.

Bulls to £375 for a 4 week old BB.

Heifer calves from £180 to £295 for a BB.

Cull cows: Killylea producer 684k, £1290, 189p: 738k, £1340, 182p: 814k, £1420, 174p: Rathfriland producer 558k, £970, 174p: Richhill producer 610k, £1015, 166p: 670k, £1080, 161p: Killylea producer 834k, £1330, 159p: 728k, £1080, 148p: Belleeks producer 702k, £1040, 148p.

Friesian cull cows: Ballymartin producer 836k, £1030, 123p: Armagh producer 760k, £880, 116p: Portadown producer 776k, £895, 115p: Banbridge producer 584k, £670, 115p: Lurgan producer 680k, £780, 115p: Derrynoose producer 838k, £945, 113p: Silverbridge producer 774k, £860, 111p: Dungannon producer 748k, £830, 111p: Kilkeel producer 818k, £905, 111.

Heifer calves: BB £295: Sim £250: AA £220: AA £205: AA £200: Lim £195.

Bull calves: BB £375: AA £360: Lim £340: BB £280: AA £275: Her £270: Lim £250: AA £250.