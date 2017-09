Top price of £700 paid for Texels at Armoy Mart

At Armoy Mart there was a good turnout of 106 Texels met with another fine trade, quality sheep were easy sold.

Top price was £700 paid to Henry Gamble for an excellent shearling and ram lambs sold to £520 twice.

LEADING PRICES

SHEARLINGS

Henry Gamble, £700gns, £560gns, £510gns. J and M Watson, £600, £460, £440, £410. McKinney Bros, £570, £480, £400. Murray Annett, £680. Samuel McAuley, £600. Austin Shaw, £580, £550, £500, £450. Mary Clarke, £600. R S Robinson, £500. Pat Garrivan, £480. Graeme Martin £480. Bryan Gardiner, £400.

RAM LAMBS

Samuel McAuley, £520, £480. Nigel Ross, £510, £340, £340. Danny McKay, £400, £500, £310, £300. J and M Watson, £460, £420, £300. Robert Calvin, £400, £370, £340. J K Currie, £520. R K Currie, £450, £350. Henry Gamble, £410, £340, £340. Austin Shaw, £350, £270, £280, £280. Murray Annett, £360, £300, £300. Colin Gregg, £300. R S Robinson, £340. Pat Garrivan, £360.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.