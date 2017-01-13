Top price of £84 for fat lambs at Armoy Mart

A good turnout of 712 sheep on Wednesday night met with a good trade for all types of stock.

Fat lambs were easier in trade, topping at £84.00, fat ewes were a great trade selling to £85.50.

FAT LAMBS: S McConaghy, Ballymoney, 27kgs, £84.00. Patrick Watson, Cloughmills, 26kgs, £81.00. Boyd Jamison, Armoy, 25kgs, £80.80. John Glendinning, Coleraine, 26kgs, £80.80. R Strawbridge, Coleraine, 25kgs, £79.00. Aidan Devlin, Limavady, 24kgs, £80.00. M Maloney, Loughguile, 25kgs, £80.00. E Devlin, Limavady, 24 ½kgs, £80.00. Alex McCann, Cargan, B/f lambs, 25kgs, £79.00. C White, Moyarget, 23kgs, £77.00. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 22 ½kgs, £76.00. M Mitchell, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £77.00. Jack Darragh, Kilrea, 26kgs £80.00.

FAT EWES: Trevor Knox, Armoy, 11 Dors, £85.50. Jas McMullan, 4 Tex, £70.00. J J McCambridge, Ballycastle, 4 Char, £80.00. Les Millen, Coleraine, 17 c/bs £60.00. R Strawbridge, Coleraine, 2 Tex, £70.00. D McKinley, Armoy, 8 c/b £66.00. Wm McIntyre, Bushmills, 3 c/bs 367.00. Ballymoney producer, 15 c/bs £70.00. D McKinley, Armoy, 18 c/bs £60.00.

Breeding ewes sold to £130 paid to Mr Norman Houston, Ballymoney for two Dorset ewes with single lambs at foot.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.