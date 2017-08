Top price of £985 for heifers at Swatragh

Swatragh Livestock Mart had an excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday, 31st July that was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices. The top price of £985 was paid for heifers and £1,005 was paid for bullocks.

Heifers selling £985 for 374kg (£2.63 per kg.

Bullocks selling to £1,005 for 436kg (£2.31 per kg). £655 for 256kg (£2.56 per kg).

More quality stock needed to meet demand.

Heifers: Garvagh Producer 374kg, £985(LIM); Antrim Producer 438kg, £850(SIM); 414kg, £825(LIM); 440kg, £830(LIM); 392kg, £770(LIM); 372kg, £730(CH); Garvagh Producer 314kg, £575(CH); 342kg, £720(CH); 358kg, £665(SAL); 290kg, £520(CH); 408kg, £740(CH); Maghera Producer 290kg, £480(AA); 280kg, £540(LIM); 284kg, £550(LIM); 290kg, £435(LIM); Kesh Producer 436kg, £660(HER); 272kg, £545(LIM); 344kg, £540(HER); 284kg, £480(AA); 354kg, £580(LIM); 302kg, £570(LIM); 340kg, £470(HER); 284kg, £510(LIM); Castledawson Producer 404kg, £750(LIM); 478kg, £950(LIM); 454kg, £830(LIM); 398kg, £725(LIM); 428kg, £770(LIM).

Bullocks: Garvagh Producer 436kg, £1,005(LIM); 448kg, £970(LIM); 362kg, £850(LIM); Maghera Producer 376kg, £800(LIM); 268kg, £665(LIM); 348kg, £780(LIM); Castledawson Producer 474kg, £890(LIM); 484kg, £920(LIM); 458kg, £820(LIM); 372kg, £705(LIM); 420kg, £700(LIM); Garvagh Producer 256kg, £655(CH); 314kg, £700(SIM); 290kg; £675(CH); 334kg, £770(SIM); 360kg, £820(CH); 288kg, £620(CH).

Sheep: An excellent show of 1,600 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 29th July 2017, witnessing top prices being paid. Over 500 fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £105.00 being paid.

Almost 1,100 lambs were presented, with many lots passing £80.00, and the top price of £85.00 being paid for several lots, 2 Lambs 23.5kg at £85, 2 Lambs 24kg at £85 and 3 Lambs 25kg at £85.

Other high sellers included 10 Lambs 23kg at £84, 2 Lambs 24.5kg at £84, 7 Lambs 24kg at £82.80, 2 Lambs 22kg at £82, 8 Lambs 22.5kg at £82, 31 Lambs 23kg at £82 and 9 Lambs 23kg at £82.00. More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Limavady Producer 2 Lambs 23.5kg at £85.00 = 362p; 7 Lambs 24.8kg at £80.50 = 325p; 8 Lambs 21.8kg at £76.00 = 349p; Limavady Producer 3 Lambs 25kg at £85.00 = 340p; Cookstown Producer 2 Lambs 24kg at £85.00 = 354p; Dungiven Producer 10 Lambs 23kg at £84.00 = 365p; Draperstown Producer 2 Lambs 24.5kg at £84.00 = 343p; Coleraine Producer 7 Lambs 24kg at £82.80 = 345p; Draperstown Producer 8 Lambs 22.8kg at £82.00 = 360p; Garvagh Producer 9 Lambs 23kg at £82.00 = 357p; Desertmartin Producer 2 Lambs 22kg at £82.00 = 373p; 7 Lambs 21.5kg at £76.20 = 354p; Garvagh Producer 5 Lambs 23kg at £82.50 = 359p; 25 Lambs 23kg at £84.00 = 365p; Maghera Producer 31 Lambs 23.6kg at £82.00 = 347p; 34 Lambs 21.3kg at £76.00 = 357p; Swatragh Producer 31 Lambs 22.5kg at £81.00 = 360p; 31 Lambs 22.5kg at £81.00 = 360p; Swatragh Producer 9 Lambs 23kg at £81.00 = 352p; Portglenone Producer 4 Lambs 22.3kg at £80.00 = 359p; Dunloy Producer 2 Lambs 24kg at £80.00 = 333p; Stewartstown Producer 3 Lambs 22.5kg at £80.00 = 356p; Limavady Producer 19 Lambs 22.3kg at £78.80 = 353p; 3 Lambs 22kg at £77.00 = 350p; Magherafelt Producer 7 Lambs 21kg at £78.50 = 374p; Maghera Producer 16 Lambs 21kg at £77.00 = 367p; Magherafelt Producer 12 Lambs 21.8kg at £77.00 = 353p; Draperstown Producer 16 Lambs 21.5kg at £76.00 = 353p; Portglenone Producer 1 Lamb 22kg at £77.00 = 350p; Desertmartin Producer 9 Lambs 21.5kg at £76.20 = 354p; Garvagh Producer 3 Lambs 20.5kg at £74.80 = 365p; Swatragh Producer 8 Lambs 21.8kg at £77.60 = 356p; Garvagh Producer 2 Lambs 21kg at £74.00 = 352p; 2 Lambs 19.5kg at £68.50 = 351p; Desertmartin Producer 2 Lambs 19kg at £73.50 = 387p; 2 Lambs 20kg at £71.00 = 355p; 1 Lamb 15kg at £55.00 = 367p;7 Lambs 15.8kg at £57.50 = 364p; Ballykelly Producer 20 Lambs 17.3kg at £64.00 = 370p; 4 Lambs 15kg at £55.00 = 367p; Swatragh Producer 6 Lambs 19kg at £68.00 = 358p; 7 Lambs 21.4kg at £75.00 = 350p; Draperstown Producer 14 Lambs 18.5kg at £67.00 = 362p; Garvagh Producer 6 Lambs 14.3kg at £57.50 = 402p; 9 Lambs 15.3kg at £58.50 = 382p; 9 Lambs 13kg at £51.50 = 396p; Draperstown Producer 1 Lamb 13.5kg at £60.00 = 444p; Limavady Producer 3 Lambs 13kg at £54.00 = 415p.

Sample ewe prices: Bellaghy Producer 1 Ewe at £105.00; Dungiven Producer 13 Ewes at £85.00; Kilrea Producer 1 Ewe at £84.50; Cookstown Producer 27 Ewes at £83.00; Coleraine Producer 11 Ewes at £81.00.

