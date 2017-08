Tremendous entry of lambs at Massereene

A tremendous entry of lambs and cast ewes were on offer at Massereene’s Monday Sales, with prices only slightly down on last week as a complete clearance was effected.

Lightweight Lambs sold from 363 to 389p paid for a pen of Texels 22kg at 85.50. Heavy Lots sold up to 95 Per Hd.

In the Cast Ewe ring prices continued to hold up at last weeks price. Continental types meeting a tremendous trade, with Texels to 119, Charollais to 109, Suffolks to 100. Crossbreds to 86 and well fleshed B.F. ewes to 59. Fat Rams to 100,.

LAMB PRICES: Cookstown Producer 14 Lambs 22kg at 85.50. = 389. Nutts Corner Producer 3 Lambs 23kg at 89 = 387p. Dromore Producer 30 Lambs 22.5kg at 86.50. = 385p. Antrim Producer 3 Lambs 23kg at 88. = 383p. Richhill Producer 29 Lambs 23kg at 87.50. = 381p. Randalstown Producer 29 Lambs 21kg t 79. = 379p. Tobermore Producer 16 Lambs 22kg at 83. = 378p. Nutts Corner Producer 30 Lambs 23kg at 86.50. = 376p. Ballywalter Producer 33 Lambs 22kg at 82.50. = 375p. Dromara Producer 19 Lambs 23kg at 86. = 374p. Ballynure Producer 9 Lambs 23kg at 86. = 374p. Crumlin Producer 6 Lambs 22kg at 82. = 373p. Dromara Producer 19 Lambs 23.5kg at 87.50. = 372p. Parkgate Producer 4 Lambs 23.5kg at 87.50. = 372p. Ballinderry Producer 33 Lambs 23.5kg at 87.50. = 372p. Nutts Corner Producer 31 Lambs 24kg at 89. = 371p. Ballyutoag Producer 20 Lambs 22kg at 81.50. = 370p. Carrickfergus Producer 26 Lambs 23.5kg at 87. = 370p. Ballymena Producer 12 Lambs 24kg at 88.50. = 369p. Antrim Producer 6 Lambs 23.5kg at 86.50. = 368p. Crumlin Producer 12 Lambs 23kg at 84.50. = 367p. Ballycarry Producer 27 Lambs 21.5kg at 79. = 367p. Crumlin Producer 13 Lambs 21.5kg at 79. = 367p. Antrim Producer 46 Lambs 23.5kg at 86. = 366p. Crumlin Producer 26 Lambs 24kg at 87.50. = 365p. Doagh Producer 6 Lambs 21.5kg at 78.50. = 365p. Ballyclare Producer 18 Lambs 24kg at 87.50. = 365p. Antrim Producer 21 Lambs 21.5kg at 78.50. = 365p. Templepatrick Producer 5 Lambs 24kg at 87.50. = 365p. Dundrod Producer 12 Lambs 22kg at 80. = 364p. Cushendall Producer 23 Lambs 23.5kg at 85.50. = 364p. Antrim Producer 19 Lambs 22kg at 80. = 364p. Antrim Producer 24 Lambs 23.5kg at 85.50. = 364p. Crumlin Producer 25 Lambs 24.5kg at 89. = 363p. Ballymena Producer 7 Lambs 24kg at 87. = 363p. Dundrod Producer 10 Lambs 21.5kg at 78. = 363p. Glarryford Producer 15 Lambs 24kg at 87. = 363p. Larne Producer 27 Lambs 20kg at 72.50. = 363p.

CAST EWES: Groomsport Producer 4 Texels at 119. Nutts Corner Producer 2 Texels at 115. Millsile Producer 5 Charollais at 109. Ballyclare Producer 10 Texels at 108. Antrim Producer 6 Texels at 107. Ballymena Producer Single Charollais at 103. Crumlin Producer 3 Texels at 103. Muckamore Producer 10 Texels at 101. Crumlin Producer 5 Texels at 100. Ballywalter Producer 7 Suffolks at 100. Millisle Producer 9 Charollais at 100. Ballyclare Producer 2 Suffolks at 99. Parkgate Producer 7 Suffolks at 98.