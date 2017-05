Tremendous entry of spring lambs at Massereene Mart

A tremendous entry of spring lambs for the end of May where forward to a busy ring of buyers all keen for sheep.

Lightweight Lambs selling from 460p to 510p paid to a Banbridge producer for a pen of Texels 20kg at £102.

Heavy lots sold up to £109 per head.

Prices: Banbridge producer 5 lambs 20kg at £102 = 510p. Ballywalter producer 16 lambs 20kg at £100 = 500p. Cookstown producer 10 lambs 21kg at £104 = 495p. Portadown producer 6 lambs 20kg at £98 = 490p. Banbridge producer 3 lambs 20kg at £97 = 485p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £99 = 483p. Templepatrick producer 17 lambs 20.5kg at £97.50 = 476p. Moira producer 22 lambs 20.5kg at £97 = 473p. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 22kg at £104 = 473p. Ballynahinch producer 29 lambs 19.5kg at £92 = 472p. Crumlin producer 2 lambs 20kg at £94.50 = 472p. Kells producer 3 lambs 21kg at £99 = 471p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 20.5kg at £96.50 = 470p. Portadown producer 34 lambs 21.5kg at £101 = 470p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 21kg at £98.50 = 469p. Ballymena producer 10 lambs 22kg at £103 = 468p. Larne producer 10 lambs 18kg at £84 = 467p. Aldergrove producer 9 lambs 21kg at £98 = 467p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £105 = 467p. Antrim producer 14 lambs 20.5kg at £95.50 = 466p. Templepatrick producer 9 lambs 21kg at £98 = 467p. Doagh producer 24 lambs 21.5kg at £100 = 465p. Crumlin producer 41 lambs 21kg at £97.50 = 464p. Crumlin producer 21 lambs 22kg at £102 = 464p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 23kg at £106.50 = 463p. Randalstown producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £95 = 463p. Carrickfergus producer 20 lambs 23kg at £106.50 = 463p. Crumlin producer 14 lambs 22kg at £101.50 = 461p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 22kg at £101.50 = 461p. Comber producer 34 lambs 21.5kg at £99 = 460p. Templepatrick producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £99 = 460p. Doagh producer 5 lambs 21kg at £96.50 = 460p. Randalstown producer 18 lambs 21.5kg at £100 = 465p. Dromore producer 32 lambs 22kg at £102 = 464p. Larne producer 20 lambs 23kg at £105 = 457p. Ballyclare producer 2 lambs 23kg at £105 = 457p. Antrim producer 137 lambs 23kg at £105 = 457p. Millisle producer 67 lambs 23kg at £105. = 457p.

In the cast ewe ring good numbers still coming forward, Contentinal type ewes still meeting the best trade selling up to 118. Well fleshed Blackface ewes also in demand selling up to £60.

Prices: Kells producer 3 Charollais at £118. Draperstown producer 8 Charollais at £104. Ballywalter producer 5 Texels at £100. Ballyclare producer 3 Texels at £99. Banbridge producer single Texel at £96. Ballyclare producer 3 Texels at £92. Ballymena producer 5 Suffolks at £92. Glenarm producer 10 Suffolks at £90. Moira producer 10 Texels at £90. Kells producer single Suffolk at £88. Comber producer 9 Suffolks at £86. Portadown producer 16 Suffolks at £86.