Tremendous sale of suckled calves at Armoy Mart

Last Thursday at Armoy Mart saw the largest show of suckled calves since the mart opened with 512 head on offer with a tremendous trade.

The show and sale of Charolais calves saw a yard full of outstanding quality and prices reflected the quality.

Mr Vincent McErlain of Armoy Glen stole the show with his quality pen of calves and topped the market closely followed by Mr Trevor Butler.

LEADING PRICES

HEIFERS:

Thomas Paul, Dunloy, 350kgs, £960. Vincent McErlain, Armoy, 360kgs, £1,060, 380kgs, £1,060, 380kgs, £1,010, 370kgs, £1,000, 400kgs, £990, 330kgs, £880, 370kgs, £955. Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, 380kgs, £1,000, 390kgs, £1,000, 400kgs, £950, 410kgs, £960, 330kgs, £835, 400kgs, £960, 260kgs, £760. Colm McErlain, Armoy, 420kgs, £1,010, 400kgs, £1,060. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 310kgs, £870, 290kgs, £775. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 410kgs, £1,100, 280kgs, £725, 410kgs, £1,050. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 340kgs, £960, 280kgs, £715, 290kgs, £730, 260kgs, £680. Donal Kane, Cushendall, 350kgs, £910. Gerard McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 400kgs, £1,010, 400kgs, £880, 350kgs, £830. Robert Chambers, Ballycastle, 360kgs, £810. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 330kgs, £810, 390kgs, £880, 440kgs, £965, 440kgs, £895, 400kgs, £900. M D McNeill, Cushendall, Charolais, 260kgs, £675. J M Kane, Cushendall, Charolais, 400kgs, 3885, 400kgs, £840. Donal Kane, Cushendall, 350kgs, £810. Trevor Butler, Ballycastle, 260kgs, £635, 300kgs, £755, 350kgs, £845, 260kgs, £720, 300kgs, £765, 310kgs, £825.

STEERS

M D McNeill, Cushendall, 250kgs, £810. V McErlain, Armoy, 310kgs, £935, 350kgs, £910, 400kgs, £980, 310kgs, £800, 330kgs, £820, 420kgs, £1,120, 430kgs, £1,270, 390kgs, £1,060, 300kgs, £885. Colm McErlain, Cushendall, 515kgs, £1,360, 460kgs, £1,270. Alistair Stevenson, Armoy, 410kgs, £1,070, 370kgs, £990, 430kgs, £1,010. Burns McLean, Armoy, 550kgs, £1,100, 470kgs, £1,020. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 340kgs, £880, 400kgs, £1,000, 380kgs, £1,010, 330kgs, £900, 300kgs, £820, 340kgs, £845, 340kgs, £860. J J McDonnell, Cushendall, 290kgs, £840, 310kgs, £860. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 400kgs, £940, 430kgs, £1,010, 450kgs, £1,060, 400kgs, £950, 410kgs, £920, 330kgs, £800, 400kgs, £1,010, 430kgs, £1,025, 460kgs, £1,070, 360kgs, £890. Danny McAllister, Ballyvoy, 400kgs, £1,005, 310kgs, £840, 370kgs, £880, 340kgs, £840, 430kgs, £1,045, 320kgs, £850. Henry McLaughlin, Broughshane, 250kgs, £670. Robert Chambers, Ballycstle, 360kgs, £910, 410kgs, £925. William Moore, Macosquin, 290kgs, £690, 270kgs, £700, 290kgs, £715, 300kgs, £730, 330kgs, £825. A Hamilton, Ballycastle, 290kgs, £825, 300kgs, £820, 300kgs, £830, 280kgs, £790, 310kgs, £815. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 490kgs, £1,005, 490kgs, £1,070, 390kgs, £1,020, 420kgs, £1,040. John McHenry, Mosside, 370kgs, £865. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 340kgs, £840, 405kgs, £970, 360kgs, £890, 420kgs, £940, 400kgs, £925.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.

A smaller show of 200 head last Monday met with a fine trade for all sorts of cattle, bullocks sold to a top price of £1,375 for 640kgs, heifers sold to £1,130 and fat cows topped at £1,150.

LEADING PRICES

STEERS

John Anderson, Templepatrick, Limousin, 640kgs, £1,375, 660kgs, £1,345, 600kgs, £1,155, 600kgs, £1,180. Bryan Taggart, Bushmills, Limousin, 620kgs, £1,265, 620kgs, £1,200, 550kgs, £1,140. Jas Surgenor, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,165, 580kgs, £1,120, 600kgs, £1,110, 630kgs, £1,100, 610kgs, £1,090, 605kgs, £1,075. Sam McAllister, Bushmills, Limousin, 610kgs, £1,200, 630kgs, £1,180, 600kgs, £1,090. H and S Duffin, Martinstown, Limousin, 600kgs, £1,095. Damien McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesians, 690kgs, £1,090, 680kgs, £1,120. William Moore, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 430kgs, £800. J and D Colgan, Ballycastle, Charolais, 280kgs, £720. Colin Christie, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs, £1,110, 500kgs, £950, 540kgs, £1,030. H and S Duffin, Martinstown, Limousin, 580kgs, £1,095, 570kgs, £1,020, 600kgs, £1,050, 560kgs, £1,060, 540kgs, £975. Ryan Doherty, Castlerock, Limousin, 450kgs, £855, 480kgs, £885. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 405kgs, £805. J Cowan, Carrickfergus, Charolais, 450kgs, £800, 640kgs, £1,020, 690kgs, £1,060, 500kgs, £900. H Hunter, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £900. R McBride, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 410kgs, £800.

HEIFERS

R J and A Boyce, Garvagh, Belgian Blue, 580kgs, £1,130. J and R J Hanna, Loughguile, H/F, 590kgs £1,120. D McCouaig, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 440kgs, £870, 450kgs, £880. E Sherrard, Limavady, Limousin, 380kgs, £780. J Cowan, Carrickfergus, Charolais, 450kgs, £800.

FAT COWS/BULLS

Richard Green, Rathlin, Aberdeen Angus bull, 960kgs, £1,150, cow, 780kgs £930. A Haddock, Ballinderry, Charolais, 600kgs, £880, 620kgs, £820. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Limousin, 600kgs, £845. Thomas Tohill, Kilrea, Limousin, 680kgs, £930, 720kgs, £950.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.

Sale every Monday night.