Vendeen ram sells for £100 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: A smaller show of 750 quality sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 17th December.

Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £82.00 each to a top rate of £85.00.

Middleweight lambs sold to £80.00, while store lambs sold to £67.00.

Fat ewes topped at £70.00 for 4 and £100 was paid for a Vendeen ram. More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer 27 lambs 25.5kg at £85.00 = 333p; Ahoghill producer 11 Lambs 24.25kg at £81.00 = 334p; Coleraine producer 20 lambs 24.5kg at £84.60 = 345p; Magherafelt producer 6 lambs 25.5kg at £84.50 = 331p; Ballymena producer 3 lambs 25kg at £84.50 = 338p; Claudy producer 12 lambs 26kg at £84.50 = 325p; Garvagh producer 8 lambs 27.5kg at £84.40 = 307p; Draperstown producer 17 lambs 27.5kg at £84.20 = 306p; Swatragh producer 1 lamb 26kg at £83.50 = 321p.

Middleweight lambs: Castledawson producer 2 lambs 20kg at £68.20 = 341p; 4 lambs 22.25kg at £76.00 = 342p; 2 lambs 23kg at £80.00 = 348p; 8 lambs 22.75kg £78.00 = 343p; 6 lambs 20.5kg at £69.00 = 337p; Kilrea producer 16 lambs 23.25kg at £77.80 = 335p; 15 lambs 22.4kg at £75.00 = 335p; 6 lambs 20.8kg at £69.00 = 332p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 21.5kg at £74.00 = 344p; Swatragh producer 16 lambs 22.5kg at £76.40 = 340p; Claudy producer 19 lambs 20.5kg at £71.00 = 346p; Draperstown producer 3 lambs 21.25kg at £75.00 = 353p; Maghera producer 8 lambs 21kg at £74.20 = 353p; Coleraine producer 28 lambs 22.75kg at £75.00 = 330p; Garvagh producer 31 lambs 21.5kg at £74.50 = 347p; 1 lamb 21kg at £72.50 = 345p; 16 lambs 19kgs at £67.50 = 355p; Coleraine producer 16 lambs 20.9kg at £74.00 = 354p.

Store lambs: Maghera producer 13 lambs 18kg at £67.00 = 372p; Dungiven producer 3 lambs 16.5kg £55.00 = 333p, Draperstown producer 3 lambs 18.5kg at £65.00 = 351p; 3 lambs 16.25kg at £57.00 = 351p; 9 lambs 16kg at £54.50 = 341p; 6 lambs 16.75kg at £55.80 = 333p; Swatragh producer 8 lambs 16.75kg at £58.60 = 350p; Coleraine producer 20 lambs 17.5kg at £53.80 = 307p; Maghera producer 25 lambs 17.5kg at £54.20 = 310p.

Ewes: Maghera producer 4 Texels at £70.00.

Rams: Garvagh producer 1 Vendeen ram at £100.

Swatragh Mart would like to wish all our sellers, buyers and the local farming community a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Please note there will be no sheep sale on Saturday 24th December, the sheep sales will resume on Saturday 31st December 2016. The cattle sales will resume on Monday 16th January 2017.