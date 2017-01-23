Very sharp demand for cattle at Clogher Mart

A very sharp demand reported for an entry of 1469 cattle at Clogher Mart this week.

In the fatstock ring beef cows topped £207 for a 710kg Lim, £199 for a 650kg Lim, £197 for a 740kg Char and 190 for a 640kg Lim. Cow heifers sold to £203 for a 590kg Lim, £197 for a 580kg B/B, £192 for a 530kg AA and 191 for a 540kg AA.

LEADING PRICES:

Newry producer 710kg Lim to £207. Fivemiletown producer 590kg Lim to £203. Armagh producer 650kg Lim to £190. Fintona producer 740kg Ch to £197. Fivemiletown producer 580kg B/B to £197. Fivemiletown producer 530kg AA to £192, 540kg AA to £191 and 640kg Lim to £187. Dungannon producer 550kg Ch to £190. Newtownhamilton producer 640kg Lim to £190 and 620kg Lim to £190. Galbally producer 600kg Lim to £188. Augher producer 560kg Ch to £186. Rostrevor, Co Down, producer 620kg B/B to £185. Armagh producer 520kg Lim to £185. Fintona producer 590kg Sim to £184. Kinawley producer 560kg AA to £179 and 560kg AA to £177. Kesh producer 440kg Lim to £176. Ballygawley producer 660kg Lim to £176.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £174 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £118 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £124 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to 80 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 580kg Lim to £151. 1110kg Lim to £129. 1230kg Char to £119. 1110kg Char to £117. 800kg Lim to £108. 970kg Char to £105.

FAT STEERS (overage): 610kg Fkv to £170. 550kg Lim to £168. 630kg Lim to £164. 660kg Lim to £163. 740kg Sim to £153. 740kg Her to £153. 690kg Fr to £140. 510kg Jer to £110.

FAT STEERS (underage): 620kg Lim to £195. 490kg Ch to £193. 670kg Lim to £183. 600kg Ch to £182. 540kg AA to £181. 530kg Lim to £178. 580kg Fr to £155. 820kg Fr to £149. 700kg Fr to £149. 660kg Fr to £148. Lots of other Friesians sold from £115 to £142 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 530kg Lim to £203. 430kg Lim to £186. 530kg AA to £186. 590kg Ch to £174. 480kg Her to £162. 430kg Lim to £162. 460kg S/H to £150. 600kg Hol to £148. Several other Friesians sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (248): A very strong demand in this section with heavy stores selling to £1590 for a 830kg Lim and £1500 for a 860kg Lim for R Withers, Fivemiletown. R Cuthbertson, Fivemiletown sold a 790kg Char to £1500, 750kg Char to £1400, 670kg Char to £1390 and 700kg Char to £1350. Wm Jordan, Omagh 820kg Sim to £1485. D Arthurs, Dungannon 680kg Ch to £1470, 560kg Ch to £1355, 630kg Lim to £1300 and 610kg Ch to £1300. D J and K Scott, Armagh 650kg AA to £1420 and 600kg AA to £1330. K McManus, Fermanagh 730kg Ch to £1405. P Mohan, Fivemiletown 650kg Lim to £1305. R Parks, Craigavon 660kg Sim to £1300. R Gormley, SMX 650kg Ch to £1300. A Maguire, Lisbellaw 680kg Lim to £1300.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: M Davidson, Cookstown 500kg Sim to £1160 and 500kg Ch to £1105. D Arthurs, Dungannon 490kg Ch to £1125 and 440kg Ch to £1025. F Fox, Omagh 490kg Ch to £1085 460kg Ch to £1015, 500kg Lim to £1000, 460kg Ch to £985 and 480kg Ch to £975. C McArdle, Middletown 500kg Ch to £1060. R and S Black, Cookstown 500kg Ch to £1055. P J McWilliams, Seskinore 470kg Ch to £1050 and 470kg Ch to £1040. L Mavitty, Fermanagh 480kg Ch to £1025. E Campbell, Coalisland 450kg AA to £1005. N and D Black, Cookstown 460kg Ch to £1000 and 420kg Ch to £945. Claudy producer 480kg Ch to £970. H McGowan, Fivemiletown 440kg Ch to £965.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J Crawford, Maguiresbridge 330kg Lim to £870 and 310kg Lim to £780. A Erskine, Killylea 350kg AA to £500.

STORE HEIFERS: A large entry sold to a very keen demand with forward lots selling to £1400 for a 660kg Ch, £1335 for a 650kg Ch and £1195 for a 540kg Ch to S T Rankin, Castlederg. M J Keys, Clogher 690kg Ch to £1260. F O’Rourke, Rosslea 590kg Ch to £1255. A Erskine, Killylea 590kg Ch to £1235. J Holland, Dungannon 580kg Ch to £1230. J Connelly, Fermanagh 600kg Ch to £1220, 630kg Ch to £1190 and 570kg Ch to £1130. S Hayes, Dungannon 560kg Her to £1200, 580kg AA to £1150 and 570kg AA to £1115 K McManus, Enniskillen 600kg Ch to £1190, 560kg Ch to £1175 and 560kg Ch to £1160. O Cairns, Ballygawley 580kg Ch to £1175 and 570kg Ch to £1165. T Morrow, Lisnaskea 560kg Ch to £1150. A Mannagh, SMX, 540kg Ch to £1125.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: N and D Black, Cookstown 490kg Ch to £1095, 470kg Ch to £995. M/S P and R O’Hanlon, Ballygawley 490kg Lim to £1070, 480kg Lim to £1055, 490kg Lim to £1030, 480kg Lim. to £1020, and 470kg Lim to £1015. S Hayes, Dungannon 490kg AA to £1000, 460kg Lim to £960, 460kg Lim to £910 and 480kg Lim £900. R and S Black, Cookstown 480kg AA to £980. S Quinn, Newry 430kg Ch to £975. D Thornton, Kinawley 490kg Ch to £970. A Green, Cooneen 490kg Ch to £960 and 490kg Ch to £950. P F Breen, Trillick 470kg Ch to £940. M McCaughey, Trillick 490kg AA to £920. M A Flynn, Rosslea 470kg Lim to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: M Mimnagh, Omagh 390kg Sim to £950 and 380kg Ch to,£900. K Gauley, Rosslea 380kg Lim to £885. S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 400kg Lim to £800, 380kg Lim to £795, 350kg Lim to £765 and 380kg Lim to £750. P Hackett, Augher 400kg Lim to £835. J Crawford, Maguiresbridge 360kg Lim to £820. D J Mullan, Dungannon 390kg AA to £790. C McGarvey, Moneymore 380kg AA to £775, 370kg AA to £670, 360kg Her to £615 and 370kg Hert to £600. K P Fitzpatrick, Fermanagh 360kg Lim to £755. F McElroy, Augher 370kg Sim to £750. M A Flynn, Rosslea 330kg Ch to £690. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea 320kg Ch to £630.

WEANLINGS: Great demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1150 for a 400kg Lim, 380kg Lim to £1000, 410kg Ch to £955, 410kg Lim to £955 and 390kg Lim to £925 for J McSorley, Beragh. P Donnelly, Fintona 490kg Lim to £1025. Tempo producer 490kg Lim to £1020, 430kg Lim to £970 and 460kg Lim to £920. R Irwin, Magheraveely 420kg Ch to £990. D J Primrose, FMT, 430kg Ch to £970 and 510kg Lim to £920. F Boyle, Rosslea 490kg Ch to £965. S Armstrong, Enniskillen 410kg Ch to £955. S Mellon, Fintona 450kg Ch to £955, 410kg Ch to £920 and 380kg Lim to £920. D Donnelly, SMX 420kg Ch to £935. F Rooney, Rosslea 400kg Ch to £925. T J M McNally, Middletown 360kg Lim to £915.

WEANLING HEIFERS: T Grew, Corranny 450kg Ch to £890. T J McNally, Middletown 320kg Lim to £890. F Boyle, Rosslea 430kg Ch to £880 and 380kg Ch to £790. D Irvine, Lack 340kg Lim to £880, 360kg Lim to £850 and 330kg Lim to £750. J and D M Greenaway, 370kg Lim to £835. T Noble, Lisbellaw 420kg Shb to £835, 370kg Shb to £790, 380kg AA to £765 and 400kg Shb to £760. J McSorley, Beragh 350kg Lim to £800. M Allen, Loughgall 360kg Lim to £765. F Rooney, Rosslea 360kg Sim to £765 and 350kg Ch to £750. G Whitcroft, Middletown 370kg Lim to £750.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: 28 lots on offer sold to a brisk demand with calved heifers selling to £1540, £1500, £1480 and £1460 for a Dungannon producer. Benburb producer £1480 and £1300 for calved heifers. D Scott, Omagh £1285 for calved heifer. J Greaves, Derrylin £1230 for calved cow. Several others sold from £735 to £1140. Special entry of five springing heifers A I Bred on Saturday 28th January for a local producer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A full house this week sold to a good steady demand with Enniskillen producer Eugene Jones selling a second calver and bull calf to £1785 and a heifer and bull calf to £1770. Slate Quarry Farms Ltd, Pomeroy £1730 for heifer and bull calf. F G Flynn, Cooneen £1680 for heifer and heifer calf and £1590 for second calver and bull calf. B Donnelly, SMX £1590 for heifer and bull calf. Macken producer £1590 for heifer and bull calf. D McCann, Trillick £1425 for third calver and heifer calf. H Williamson, FMT £1405 for heifer and bull calf. Clogher producer £1400 for second calver and bull calf and £1280 for heifer and heifer calf. E Davis, Lack £1400 for 09 cow and bull calf. M McArdle, Derrynoose £1330 for heifer and heifer calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £900 to £1290.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS: P Cassidy, Augher £1560, £1550, £1500, £1420, £1410 and £1350. R Johnston, FMT £1370. Pomeroy producer £1150 and £1140.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A very large entry sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £420 for a Ch to L Mavitty, Enniskillen. Clogher producer £405 for Sim. D M Mallon, Ballygawley £400 for Lim. P Kelly, Letterbreen £385 for Sim. E and A Thompson, Tempo £360, £310 and £305 for Her. Stewartstown producer £338 twice and £300 three times for AAs. C Irwin £325 for Ch.

HEIFERS: Clogher producer £365 for Ch £355 for Lim £340 and £325 for AAs. P Kelly, Letterbreen £305 for B/B. E and A Thompson, Tempo £300 for Her. L Mavitty, Enniskillen £290 for Ch.

REARED BULLS: P and K Kelly, Tempo £680 for Sim £565, £550 and £470 for Her. Armagh producer £600 for B/B and £580 for Ch. B McWilliams, Seskinore £550 twice for Simms. M Lennon, Augher £545 for Ch. O Coote, Ballygawley £505 for Lim. A Mitchell, Cookstown £480 for Daq. Slate Quarry Farms Ltd, Pomeroy £450 for Fkv.

REARED HEIFERS: T Simpson, Ederney £635 for B/B £535 and £500 for AAs. Kesh producer £615 for Lim and £500 for Ch. Pomeroy producer £560 for Lim and £560 for Ch. K Little, Lisnaskea £555 and £535 twice for Chars. C Treacy, Brookeborough £535 for Lim. Slate Quarry Farms Ltd, Pomeroy £535 for B/B. R A Craig, Crumlin £530 for Ch. P V McKenna, Augher £520 for Shb and £515 for AA.