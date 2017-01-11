Very strong demand for cattle at Clogher Mart

A very strong demand reported for an entry of 1210 cattle at Clogher Mart for the first sale of 2017.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to £200 for a 580kg B/B, £190 for a 480kg Lim, £182 for a 470kg B/B and £177 for a 530kg Lim.

Beef cows sold to £188 for a 650kg Lim, £185 for a 610kg Lim, £184 for a 590kg B/B and £184 for a 590kg B/B.

Leading prices: Newtownstewart producer 580kg B/B to £200 and 660kg Daq to £180. Ederney producer 480kg Lim to £190. Ballygawley producer 650kg Lim to £188. Clogher producer 610kg Lim to £185, 470kg B/B to £182 and 520kg Ch to £170. Co Antrim producer 590kg B/B to £184. Middletown producer 670kg AA to £183. Portadown producer 590kg Lim to £182. Ballygawley producer 470kg Lim to £181. Dungannon producer 700kg Lim to £180. Armagh producer 660kg Lim to £175. Portadown producer 730kg Daq to £174. Portadown producer 570kg Lim to £173. Swatragh producer 610kg Ch to £172. Fivemiletown producer 540kg Daq to £171. Magheraveely producer 680kg Sim to £171. Omagh producer 570kg Lim to £170.

Other quality lots sold from £135 to £168 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £132 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £112 to £122 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £54 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 820kg Lim to £126. 880kg Lim to £126. 930kg Lim to £118. 840kg Lim to £117. 910kg Lim to £112. 1090kg Ch to £110. 940kg Lim to £110. 1090kg Ch to £106. 1100kg Her to £104. 910kg Sim to £101.

FAT STEERS (overage): 630kg Lim to £177. 590kg Lim to £174. 620kg Ch to £170. 550kg Ch to £168. 510kg Lim to £164. 620kg AA to £160. 550kg Sim to £159. 700kg Lim to £159. 580kg Fr to £158. 760kg Lim to £137. 560kg Ch to £100.

FAT STEERS (underage): 530kg Ch to £181. 450kg Lim to £181. 500kg Lim to £181. 560kg Ch to £170. 500kg B/B to £170. 690kg Her to £167. 640kg Fr to £163. 750kg Fr to £163. 820kg Fr to £163. 750kg Fr to £152. 540kg Hol to £130.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 600kg Lim to £193. 510kg Lim to £191. 500kg Ch to £180. 430kg Lim to £172. 610kg Fr to £146. 640kg Hol to £146. 510kg Fr to £126. 490kg Fr to £114. 450kg Fr to £112.

STORE BULLOCKS: A very strong demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1495 for a 810kg Ch, 700kg Ch to £1460 and 690kg Ch to £1440 for Wm Reynolds, Aghalane. M and B O’Hanlon, Clogher 660kg Ch to £1470. B McNamee, Eskra 660kg AA to £1470. W J Robinson, Clogher 680kg Ch to £1450, 680kg Lim to £1425, 660kg Ch to £1420 670kg Ch to £1410, 660kg Lim to £1355 and 680kg Ch to £1350. T Cassidy, Augher 760kg Ch to £1440 and 660kg Ch to £1400. Baden Keys, Fivemiletown 670kg Ch to £1430 and 680kg Ch to £1390. J McGorrey, Dungannon 690kg Ch to £1370. P J McWilliams, Seskinore 660kg Ch to £1350. D Clarke, Maguiresbridge 600kg Ch to £1330 and 650kg Ch to £1320. G McVitty, Newtownbutler 590kg AA to £1320.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: M McCaffery, Rosslea 490kg Sim to £1030, 490kg Ch to £1000 and 420kg Ch to £950. P J Haughey, Carrickmore 480kg Lim to £1010. R Sommeraville, Fintona 470kg Ch to £970. Armagh producer 470kg Ch to £960, 420kg Lim to £925, 470kg Ch to £920, 460kg Lim to £900 and 420kg Lim to £870. J Grant, Lurgan 490kg Ch to £955. H McCann, SMX 460kg Ch to £950, 410kg Ch to £950 and 430kg Lim to £905. E Haughey, Carrickmore 450kg Ch to £940. S Crawford, Maguiresbridge 450kg Sim to £900, 410kg Lim to £870. P Carr, Armagh 470kg Lim to £875.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: S Crawford, Maguiresbridge 360kg Lim to £885. C Fee, Tempo 340kg Ch to £640. H McCann, SMX 300kg Ch to £635.

STORE HEIFERS: A good steady in this section with forward lots selling to £1275 for a 590kg Lim £610kg Ch to £1250, 600kg Ch to £1225, 650kg Lim to £1210, 580kg Lim to £1150, 590kg Ch to £1145 and 580kg Ch to £1140 for M McCaffery, Rosslea. G McVitty, Newtownbutler 590kg Ch to £1270, 530kg Ch to £1130, 530kg Ch to £1125 and 510kg AA to £1100. M E Fee, Lisnaskea 650kg Lim to £1270. G Elliott, Magheraveely 630kg Ch to £1220, 520kg Ch £1145. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 620kg Sim to £1170. D Liggett, Clogher 550kg Ch to £1165. I A Elliott, Blaney 560kg Lim to £1160 and 520kg Ch to £1145. Jason Elliott, Newtownbutler 660kg Ch to £1135. Fivemiletown producer 530kg Lim to £1105. M McCaffery, Rosslea 490kg Lim to £1065. Geo Elliott, Magheraveely 500kg Daq to £1030, 500kg Ch to £1000, and 470kg Ch to £940. N and K Carrothers, Tempo 500kg Ch to £1000 and 460kg Ch to £935. Fivemiletown producer 480kg Ch to £1025 and 480kg Ch to £950. F McGlinchey, Castlederg 470kg Lim to £985. R McWilliams, Swatragh 490kg Ch to £935 and 480kg Shb to £895. C and R Graham, Bellevue 430kg Ch to £930 and 460kg Ch to £920. P Grimes, Newtownhamilton 460kg Ch to £900. T J Haughey, Newry 430kg Ch to £900.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: F McGlinchey, Castlederg 400kg Ch to £950. R J Coulter, Fivemiletown 380kg Lim to £770, £725. M McCaffery, Clogher 380kg Ch to £695 and 350kg Ch to £500. C and R Graham, Bellevue 360kg Lim to £690.

WEANLINGS: Great demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £960 for 470kg Ch £875 for a 430kg Lim, £865 for a 410kg Ch and £815 for a 410kg Lim for R E Wilson, Trillick. S McCrory, Carrickmore 440kg Ch to £955 and 440kg Ch to £895. P Mulligan, Newtownbutler 450kg Ch to £920 and 390kg Lim to £865. S Devine, Ballygawley 390kg Lim to £890. P Hughes, Benburb 420kg Ch to £885, 340kg Ch to £820, 350kg Sim to £815, 340kg Sim to £805 and 330kg Ch to £805. M McCaughey, Clogher 430kg Daq to £885 and 380kg Lim to £870. J M McGovern, Clogher 430kg Ch to £860. J McCrory, Cookstown 390kg B/B to £810. M Hackett, Augher 280kg Ch to £785.

WEANLING HEIFERS: T Smyth, Dromore (Tyrone) 340kg Ch to £830. J Graham, Ederney 400kg Lim to £800 and 330kg Ch to £765. J M McGovern, Clogher 330kg Ch to £775. Kesh producer 340kg Lim to £730 and 280kg Lim to £690. C J Mavitty, Culkey 310kg S/H to £680. K Cauley, Roslea 320kg Sim to £680, 250kg Ch to £570 and 240kg Ch to £500. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw 280kg Ch to £600 and 260kg Ch to £530 twice. M Hackett, Augher 280kg Lim to £530. M McNamee, Gortin 260kg Sim to £490 and 210kg Sim to £470. C Finlay, Aughnacloy 210kg Lim to £450. M Wylie, Aughnacloy 250kg Lim to £450 and 250kg Her to £440.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A brisk demand for a good entry on offer top price of £1600 for a calved heifer went to Aiden McGovern, Fivemiletown. J C McHenry and Doughal, Co Armagh £1550 for calved heifer. R Givan, Dungannon £1430, £1410 and £1300 for calved heifers. M McGirr, Trillick £1400 each for three calved heifers. J Greaves, Derrylin £1360 for calved second calver. Ballygawley producer £1210 each for two calved heifers. Glentop Farms Ltd, Castlederg £1000 each for four calved heifers.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Excellent demand for a large entry of top quality stock this week with Benburb producer Stephen Williamson selling a heifer and heifer calf to £2320, heifer and bull calf to £2140 and heifer and bull calf to £1900. Philip Potter, Middletown £1820 for heifer and bull calf. Roland Hadden, Dungannon, heifer and bull calf to £1790 and heifer and bull to £1700. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £1620 and £1430 for heifers with heifer calves. Gerald Shannon, Derrylin £1510 for 2011 cow and heifer calf £1460 for heifer and heifer calf and £1170 for second calver and heifer calf. B Connelly, Trillick £1420 for heifer and bull calf. Gortavoy Farms, Pomeroy £1400 for heifer and heifer calf. G McCaughey, Clogher £1350 for heifer and bull calf and £1350 for heifer and heifer calf. N McKiver, Dungannon £1190 for heifer and heifer calf. Armagh producer £1160 and £1080 for Her heifers and bull calves.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS: Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £1160. Pomeroy producer £1100, £1080, £960 and £955. A Farrell, FMT, £1030, £920, £880, and £820.

Special entries Saturday 14th January, six heifers with calves at foot from an Armagh producer and seven heifers with calves from a Strabane producer. Also two pedigree registered AA bulls.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A very keen demand for a large entry with bull calves (under two months) selling to £390 for a Lim and £365 for a Char to J F McGuinness, Eglinton. Tempo producer £330 for Sim. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £328, £325 and £322 for B/Bs. R Brunt, Fivemiletown £320 for AA. R Beacom, Lisbellaw £320 for B/B. T G Hazlett, Letterbreen £315 for Her. A Irwin, Lisboy £310 for B/B and £300 for AA.

HEIFERS: B Connelly, Trillick £365 for Lim. P Doyle, Trillick £325 for B/B. Clogher producer £320 and £316 for Chars. A Maguire, Lisbellaw £310 for Her. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £300 for B/B. P Doyle, Trillick 290 for B/B.

REARED BULLS: D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £695, £660, 650, £645, £620 twice, £580 twice and £500 for Chars. N McKiver, Dungannon £650 for Sim. R Dane, Lisbellaw £635 for Sim. Kesh producer £630 for Ch. P J Conwell, Donamanna £620, £590 and £570 for Chars with £555 for Lim. E Quinn, Dromore (Tyrone) £525 for Ch and £500 for B/B.

REARED HEIFERS: Clogher producer £745, £745, £670 and £465 for Simms and £650 for Lim. D Mulligan, Augher £615 and £455 for Simms. H Williamson, Fivemiletown £585 twice, £570 and £550 for Lims. D Conwell, Donemana £580, £575 and £570 for Chars. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £570 for Lim and £570 for Ch. Kesh producer £530 for Her. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £500 for Her. E Quinn, Dromore (Tyrone) £450 and £445 for S/Horns.