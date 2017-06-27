Very strong demand for cattle at Clogher Mart

A good seasonal entry of 900 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart this week trade remains very strong especially for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to a top of £223 for a 490kg Limousin, £206 for a 610kg Limousin, £194 for a 470kg Charolais and £194 for a 610kg Limousin.

Beef cows sold to £202 for a 740kg Limousin, £193 for a 630kg Limousin, £187 for a 730kg Limousin and £186 for a 880kg Belgian Blue.

Friesian cows sold to £132 per 100kg and the top 20 average for cows and cow heifers this week was £186 per 100kg.

Leading prices as follows:

Ballygawley producer 490kg Limousin to £223. Kesh producer 610kg Limousin to £206. Clogher producer 740kg Limousin to £202. Newtownbutler producer 470kg Charolais to £194. Castlederg producer 610kg Limousin to £194. Clogher producer 630kg Limousin to £193. Fintona producer 550kg Limousin to £189. Maguiresbridge producer 490kg Limousin to £188. Plumbridge producer 730kg Limousin to £187. Crossmaglen producer 880kg Belgian Blue to £186. Greencastle producer 740kg Limousin to £186. Strabane producer 560kg Belgian Blue to £184. Castlederg producer 640kg Belgian Blue to £182. Armagh producer 760kg Charolais to £180. Seskinore producer 660kg Simmental to £175. Garvery producer 700kg Limousin to £175. Lack producer 580kg Limousin to £174. Kesh producer 680kg Limousin to £174. Clogher producer 660kg Limousin to £174. Fivemiletown producer 590kg Charolais to £173. Pomeroy producer 630kg Limousin to £172, 590kg Limousin to £170 and 580kg Limousin to £170.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £168 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £118 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £132 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £114 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £68 to £86 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: Armagh producer 880kg Belgian Blue to £163. Portglenone producer 100kg Limousin to £158. Dungannon producer 1,100kg Limousin Loughgall producer 1,070kg Limousin to £143. Clogher producer 1,110kg Charolais to £138 and 910kg Charolais to £134. Portadown producer 990kg Hereford to £126. Aughnacloy producer 1,260kg Aberdeen Angus to £119. Pomeroy producer 920kg Charolais to £114. Derrylin producer 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £105.

FAT STEERS (overage): 750kg Charolais to £200. 810kg Hereford to £184. 610kg Fleckvieh to £180. 580kg Fleckvieh to £180. 510kg Charolais to £174. 580kg Fleckvieh to £171. 540kg Fleckvieh to £171. 550kg Fleckvieh to £171. 660kg. Aberdeen Angus to £170. Friesians sold from £127 to £148 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS (underage): 530kg Charolais to £213. 700kg Charolais to £210. 570kg Limousin to £205. 540kg Belgian Blue to £205. 580kg Charolais to £200. 560kg Charolais to £194. 550kg Friesian to £187. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 500kg Friesian to £169. 580kg Limousin to £207. 560kg Charolais to £205. 530kg Limousin to £203. 610kg Limousin to £201. 500kg Charolais to £198. 490kg Limousin to £192. 570kg Charolais to £190. 550kg Simmental to £186. 620kg Limousin to £184. 590kg Limousin to £181. 410kg Charolais to £167. 450kg Shorthorn to £164. Friesians sold from £145 to £158 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS: Very keen demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1,650 (£208) for a 790kg Charolais, 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,555 (£213) 830kg Daq to £1,550 790kg Belgian Blue to £1,540, 770kg Hereford to £1,510 and 750kg Belgian Blue to £1,440 for Kyle Walker, Portadown. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown sold a 660kg Charolais to £1525 (£231) 660kg Charolais to £1,400 (£212) 640kg Charolais to £1,390 (£217) and 640kg Charolais to £1,360 (£212) Augher producer 690kg Charolais to £1,500, 690kg Charolais to £1,430 and 680kg Charolais to £1,365. R Wilson, Killylea 660kg Limousin to £1,450 and 660kg Limousin to £1,445. T B Robinson, Clogher 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,445 and 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,385. M Slane, Omagh 680kg Limousin to £1,405. I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1,400. A Fearon, Dungannon 660kg Belgian Blue to £1,375.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: G Steen, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,175 (£239), 480kg Simmental to £1,115 (£232) and 470kg Limousin to £1,090 (£232), T G McCarroll, Eskra 490kg Charolais to £1,105, 480k Simmental to £1,080, 470kg Limousin to £1,065, 460kg Charolais to £1,040 and 450kg Charolais to £1,035. T F Shane, Dungannon 500kg Hereford to £1,035. R Wallace, Moneymore 450kg Charolais to £1050 and 450kg Limousin to £1,010 twice. T J Murphy, Clogher 430kg Charolais to £985. S J Kelly, Dungannon 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £980 and 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. N Graham, Cooneen 470kg Limousin to £975 and 460kg Limousin to £950. M Rodgers, Strabane 470kg Simmental to £960. C McCombe, Clogher 430kg Limousin to £945 and 330kg Belgian Blue to £860.

STORE HEIFERS: Strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,375 for a 650kg Charolais. £1,375 for a 590kg Charolais. £1,360 for a 610kg Charolais £1,295 for a 590kg Charolais and £1,250 for a 580kg Charolais to George Potts, Dungannon. Lewis Potts, Dungannon sold 610kg Limousin to £1,300, and 640kg Charolais to £1,300. W Crawford, Clogher 610kg Limousin to £1,230, 570kg Limousin to £1,220, 570kg Limousin to £1,200 and 600kg Limousin to £1,150. I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1,215 and 550kg Charolais to £1,155. P L Haugh, Birches 620kg Charolais to £1,210 and 540kg Charolais to £1,170. R Martin, Portadown 530kg Limousin to £1,195 and 560kg Limousin to £1,175. R Doragh, Cookstown 580kg Limousin to £1,170. G W Ferguson, Blaney 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,165.

MED WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: Fermanagh producer 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100. A Erskine, Killylea 490kg Saler to £1,100. R Wallace, Moneymore 480kg Charolais to £1,095 and 480kg Limousin to £1,000. R Martin, Portadown 500kg Limousin to £1,090 and 470kg Limousin to £1,010. S J Loughlin, Cookstown 460kg Limousin to £1,065, 490kg Limousin to £1,055, 420kg Limousin to £925 and 440kg Limousin to £905. M Beattie, Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1045, 470kg Charolais to £1,000, and 400kg Charolais to £985. Lester Downey, Roslea 450kg Charolais to £1,000, 440kg Charolais to £970, 450kg Charolais to £960 and 400kg Charolais to £920.

SMALLER SORTS 390KG & UNDER: O O’Hagan, Maghera 390kg Limousin to £885. S J Loughlin, Cookstown 380kg Limousin to £860. R Wallace, Moneymore 370kg Charolais to £850. Lester Downey, Roslea 390kg Charolais to £840. P J Mullarkey, Cooneen 400kg Charolais to £840 and 370kg Charolais to £800. J Keys, Clogher 390kg Simmental to £820, 390kg Charolais to £800, 320kg Limousin to £725, 380kg Charolais to £700 and 340kg Limousin to £700. Dungannon producer 370kg Limousin to £800 and 370kg Belgian Blue to £795. C McCombe, Clogher 370kg Limousin to £750, 360kg Limousin to £740 and 370kg Limousin to £700.

WEANLINGS: A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,150 for a 440kg Charolais £1,090 for a 450kg Simmental, £1,085 for a 410kg Charolais, £1,085 for a 420kg Charolais, £1,010 for a 380kg Charolais, £1,005 for a 430kg Charolais, £1,000 for a 390kg Charolais, £1,000 for a 370kg Limousin, £1,000 for a 380kg Charolais, £990 for a 410kg Charolais, £945 for a 370kg Charolais and £875 for a 350kg Charolais all going to a Co Down producer. J McKernan, Omagh sold a 460kg Charolais to £1,100 and a 410kg Charolais to £945. A Green, Fivemiletown 440kg Charolais to £950. Neville Ewing, Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £925. R G Maguire, Omagh 360kg Charolais to £905.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Co Down producer sold a 400kg Charolais to £970. M McNabb, Omagh 350kg Charolais to £915. R G Maguire, Omagh 350kg Charolais to £910, K McCaffery, Omagh 410kg Belgian Blue to £900, 380kg Limousin to £845 and 390kg Limousin to £790. S McCrory, Carrickmore 400kg Charolais to £885, 400kg Charolais to £810, 370kg Charolais to £785, and 350kg Charolais to £745. D Prentice, Garvery 340kg Charolais to £860. O P Donnelly, Augher 380kg Simmental to £835. J McKernan, Omagh 360kg Charolais to £830, and 350kg Charolais to £800. P Mulligan, Newtownbutler 370kg Charolais to £795. E Connelly, Augher 360kg Charolais to £780. A McDonald, Ballygawley 360kg Limousin to £760. Kesh producer 290kg Charolais to £750.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A smaller entry this week sold to £1,300 for a calved heifer from R Givan, Dungannon. Benburb producer £1,290 and £1,170 for calved heifers. J Greaves, Derrylin £1,070 for calved cow. J J Gunn, Derrylin £1,030 for calved heifer and £945 for a springing cow.

BREEDING BULLS: H McClure £1,400 for a young pedigree registered Charolais (born 22/10/15). A selection of Simmental maiden heifers from Kingsle Bell sold £1,040, £960, £955, £950 twice and £840.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another full house this week again sold to a brisk demand for quality lots J Agnew, Lisnaskea sold a 2013 cow and bull calf to £1,800. A O’Neill, Loughgall £1,600 for 2012 cow and heifer calf, £1,565 for 2012 cow and heifer calf, £1,480 for 2012 cow and bull calf, £1,410 for 2011 cow and heifer calf and £1,125 for 04 cow and bull calf. B D Breen, Eskra £1,550, £1,540 and £1,530 for heifers with bull calves. M Breen, Co Armagh £1,470 for heifer and bull calf. Kingsle Bell, Aughnacloy £1,430 for heifer and bull calf. D McCann, Trillick £1,425 for heifer and heifer calf. B Teague, Lack £1,250 for heifer and bull calf. F McCarroll, Seskinore £1,240 for 07 cow and heifer calf. H Winters, Omagh £1,210 for 2012 cow and bull calf. T Cornett, Portadown £1,205 for heifer and bull calf. D J Brady, Aughnacloy £1,205 for 2013 cow and bull calf. Lots of others sold from £900 to £1,180. Springing heifers sold to £1,180. Special entry Saturday, July 1st in the suckler ring seven Limousin cows with calves at foot including three pedigree Limousin heifers with calves at foot.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A good entry in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £610 for an Aberdeen Angus to George Jordan, Newtownbutler. W H Harpur, Castlederg £530, £525, £520 and £500 for Chars. Clogher producer £470 for Sim. and £465 for Charolais, William McKenna, Augher £460 for Charolais. Bosco Shannon, Bellanaleck £455 for Limousin. Brian McCullagh, Greencastle £440 for Charolais. S J Kelly, Dungannon £415 and £355 for Aberdeen Angus. N Ritchie, Lisnaskea £375 for Hereford.

HEIFERS: W H Harpur, Castlederg £425 twice and £400 for Charaolais. Dungannon producer £390, £385 and £380 twice for Limousins. Derrylin producer £365 and £360 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £355, £345 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: S P Greenan, Garrison £655 and £640 for Limousin. G Foster, Kinawley £640 for Belgian Blue. George Jordan, Newtownbutler £505 twice for Aberdeen Angus and £430 for Charolais. Gortavoy Farms, Pomeroy £460 for Limousin. Loughgilly producer £440 for Aberdeen Angus. Augher producer £430 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS: Augher producer £650 for Charolais. Loughgilly producer £620 for Belgian Blue G Foster, Kinawley £515 for Belgian Blue £440, £430, £415 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus. George Jordan, Newtownbutler £485 each for five Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £455 for Shorthorn Beef. B Conlon, Benburb £430 for Charolais. Nigel Neal, Irvinestown £400 for Charolais. H Connelly, Roslea £390 for Belgian Blue.