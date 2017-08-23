Very strong demand remains for sheep at Markethill Mart

An entry of over 600 store lambs at Markethill on Monday, August 21st continued to sell in a very strong demand.

Light stores sold to a top of 450p per kilo for 15k at £67.50 followed by 437p per kilos for 13.5k at £59.

All good quality light stores sold from 385p to 420p per kilo.

Stronger stores sold to a top of 392p per kilo for 30 lambs at 17.1k at £67 each.

All good quality pens from 360p to 385p per kilos.

Store sale continues each Monday night.

Bessbrook farmer 15k, 450p, £67.50; Bessbrook farmer 15.3k, 426p, £66.00; Newry farmer 13.5k, 437p, £59.00; Omagh farmer 16.1k, 416p, £67.00; Castlewellan farmer 14.8k, 419p, £62.00; Newry farmer 16.6k, 407p, £67.50; Newry farmer 16.6k, 404k, £67.00; Newry farmer 16.6k, 404p, £67.00; Newry farmer 17.1k, 392p, £67.00.