Weanling calves sell to £1,120 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A smaller entry of cattle on show this week at Rathfriland Co-Op saw some very high prices.

Weanling calves sold to £1,120 for a 568k BB from Banbridge and 289p/k for a 256k Lim at £740.

Many weanlings sold in excess of 250p/k eg Kilkeel farmer: 286k at £800 or 280p/k. Banbridge farmer: 292k at £820 or 280p/k, 262k at £710 or 271p/k, 316k at £830 or 263p/k. Newry farmer: 240k at £630 and 270k at £700. Ballynafoy farmer: 378k at £700, 310k at £645, 338k at £770.

Store heifers sold to £1,105 for 550k from Dromara with 374k at £800 from Dromara.

Bullocks sold to £1,200 for a 542k Ch from Brackney West.

Leitrim farmer: 640k at £1,150. Newcastle farmer: 456k at £1,080, 528k at £1,150 and 448k at £1,045.

A young Lim bull from Dromore fetched £1,150.

Fat cows sold to £1,000 for a 642k animal from Kilkeel.

Dropped calves sold to £390 for a Mbe heifer calf from Rathfriland with others at £360 and £340.

Hereford bulls sold to £320 from Loughbrickland. Ballyroney farmer: BB bull at £305. Hillsborough farmer: Her bulls to £300. Cabra farmer: Her bulls to £315.

362 spring lambs sold to a top of £100 for two lots weighing 23k and 24k from two Kilkeel farms.

Heavy lambs from Downpatrick sold at £99.50.

One of the best prices of the night saw 14 texels from Dromore sell to £99.50 for 21.5k. Cabra farmer: 21.8k at £99. Hilltown farmer: 26.5k at £99. Newry farmer: 21k at £99. Ballynanny farmer: 22.4k at £99. Dysart farmer: 24k at £99 and 19k at £89.

159 FAT EWES

Annalong farmer: £90. Dromore farmer: £80. Hilltown farmer: £80. Castlewellan farmer: £80. Kilkeel farmer: £80 etc.