Weanling calves sell to 264 pence per kilo at Rathfriland Co-op

While dropped calves cleared up to £420 on Friday, the weanlings stole the lime light with 264 pence per kilo for a 246k lot at £650.

A pen of Ch males from Lurgan averaged 246 pence per kilo, e.g, 264k at £660, 274k at £675 and 232k at £575 etc.

Female weanlings sold to 204 pence per kilo for a 230k BB at £470 from a Newry farm.

Store heifers sold to just short of £2.00 per kilo for a 390k Lim at £750 from Kilcoo.

Bullocks cleared up to £1100 for 580k Angus from Katesbridge followed by £995, £940, £935 and £920 from the same farm.

Friesian bullocks sold to £720 twice followed by £715 and £705.

A great entry of dropped calves cleared up to £420 for an Angus only a few months old from a Loughbrickland farm.

A Lim bull from Ballyholland sold at £410.

There were more calves sold over £300 this week for both males and females.

A smaller entry of sheep of all classes on Tuesday evening saw 29.5k hoggets sell to £85 for an Ardarragh farmer.

Two further lots of heavy hoggets from Banbridge sold at £84 and £82. A pen of 24k from Dromara sold at £82. Two lots of 22.5k hoggets sold at £75.50 each and 23k at £80.

FAT EWES: Fat ewes sold to £82 for a Dromara farmer. Castlewellan farmer: £79. Ardarragh farmer: £75. Backaderry farmer: £74.