Weanling calves sell to 296p/k at Rathfriland Co-Op

Over 450 head of cattle on Friday (September 29th) at Rathfriland Co-Operative saw some tremendous weanlings.

These sold to 296p/k for a Charolais heifer calf from Ballymagert with 14 Charolais male and female calves from this herd selling to an average of 240p/k and a top of £900.

Ballyward farmer sold 316k Charolais at £830 or 263p/k.

Some great continental bullocks cleared up to 239p/k or 452k at £1,080 from Banbridge.

A Ringsend farmer sold 470k Aberdeen Angus at £1,070 or 228p/k.

Friesian bullocks sold to a top of £1,020.

Store heifers cleared up to £1,120, £1,115 and £1,040 etc.

Fat cows to £1,090 for 774k from Carginagh.

Suckler cows to £1,250 from Ballymageough.

Dropped calves sold to £420 for an Aberdeen Angus heifer from Annaclone and Fleckvieh bulls to £340 from Katesbridge.

DROPPED CALVES

Annaclone farmer: £420 and £410. Dungannon farmer: Limousin heifer £400. Katesbridge farmer: Fleckvieh bull £340. Donaghcloney farmer: £285 and £230. Dromore farmer: £280 twice. Hillsborough farmer: £280. Lurgan farmer: £275 twice.

WEANLINGS

Edenagarry farmer: 394k at £900, 362k at £890, 366k at £885, 372k at £880, 384k at £885, 372k at £870, 346k at £850, 330k at £810, 306k at £750, 267k at £725 or 279p/k, 282k at £680, 322k at £785. Ballymagert farmer: 14 Charolais males and females averaging 240p/k, eg 394k at £900, 330k at £805, 296k at £710, 276k at £640, 278k at £640, 286k at £640, 186k at £590 or 296p/k. Rathfriland farmer: 410k at £875, 382k at £845, 357k at £745. Ballyward farmer: 324k at £780, 374k at £775, 272k at £715, 284k at £680.

FAT & SUCKLER COWS

Carginagh farmer: 794k at £1,090, 598k at £680. Edenagarry farmer: 590k at £800, 576k at £795, 542k at £740. Benraw farmer: 656k at £680.

Suckler outfits to £1,250 and £1,130 from Ballymageough and £1,100 and £1,050 from Dromore.

HEIFERS

Edenagarry farmer: 640k at £1,120, 524k at £1,010, 578k at £1,000. Tullyniskey farmer: 524k at £1,040, 570k at £1,010. Derrycraw farmer: 586k at £1,115, 508k at £980, 536k at £980, 490k at £900. Carginagh farmer: 432k at £910, 450k at £905, 464k at £900, 446k at £850. Ballymartin farmer: 512k at £990, 450k at £880, 454k at £865.

BULLOCKS

Ballyward farmer: 570k at £1,155. Lisnacroppin farmer: 644k at £1,150. Dromara farmer: 656k at £1,100. Katesbridge farmer: 500k at £1,100, 534k at £1,080, 452k at £1,080, 444k at £950, 430k at £980, 398k at £885, 442k at £900. Ringsend farmer: 470k at £1,070, 498k at £1,095, 434k at £900, 482k at £900, 430k at £840. Ballymartin farmer: 546k at £1,085, 542k at £1,070, 564k at £1,050, 548k at £1,005. Corbett farmer: 390k at £815, 368k at £755. Friesian bullocks sold to £1,020 for 728k from Lisnacreevy.

A larger entry of sheep on Tuesday evening saw five lots of lambs sell to £80 per head.

Breeding rams sold to £215 and store lambs to 403p/k for 15k at £60.50 from a Kilkeel farm.

A Derryneil farmer sold 15.9k at £62.50 or 390p/k.

LAMBS

Ballywillwill farmer: 25.3k at £80. Hilltown farmer: 25.9k at £80. Rathfriland farmer: 26.5k at £80. Corcreaghan farmer: 27k at £80. Kilkeel farmer: 28k at £80. Blackscull farmer: 24.6k at £79.50. Emdale farmer: 26.4k at £79. Ballybrick farmer: 25.4k at £78.50.

FAT RAMS & EWES

Kilcoo farmer: £86, £80, £74, £71 and £69 etc. Breeding rams to £215, £195, £190 etc.