Weanling calves to £1,200 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Weanling calf numbers increased by almost 100 on the previous week with a farmer from Banbridge obtaining £1,200, £1,100 and £1,000 for three strong calves.

An Aughnaskeagh farmer reached 284.3p/k for a 204k lot at £580 and a 230k lot at £650 or 282.6p/k.

A good entry od bullocks reached 241p/k for a 406k Charolais at £980 from Ballymartin.

Store heifers cleared up to £1,050 for a 540k Limousin from Damolly.

Dropped calves sold to £355 for a Simmental bull from Warrenpoint with a second lot at £325.

Aberdeen Angus bulls to £300 from Ballyward.

DROPPED CALVES

Warrenpoint farmer: £355, £325, £270 and £260. Ballyward farmer: Aberdeen Angus bulls, £300, £250, £225 and £215. Cahard farmer: £240 and £200. Lurgan farmer: £230. Kilkeel farmer: Hereford heifers £225, £215, £190 and £190.

WEANLINGS

Aughnaskeagh farmer: 204k at £580 or 284.3p/k, 230k at £650 or 282.6p/k, 286k at £800 or 279.7p/k, 264k at £620 or 234.8p/k and 202k at £470 or 232.7p/k. Downpatrick farmer: 346k at £825 or 238.4p/k, 326k at £800 or 245.4p/k, 328k at £815 or 248.5p/k, 342k at £815 or 238.3p/k, 334k at £740 or 221.6p/k etc. Magherally farmer: 202k at £500 or 247.5p/k, 248k at £570 or 230p/k. Tullyree farmer: 392k at £865 or 221p/k, 356k at £835 or 234.6p/k, 256k at £650 or 254p/k, 296k at £705 or 238p/k. Ballynahinch farmer: 258k at £640 or 248p/k, 256k at £630 or 246p/k. Rathfriland farmer: 282k at £665 or 236p/k, 336k at £745 or 222p/k. Castlewellan farmer: 228k at £605 or 265.4p/k, 284k at £670. Ballyward farmer: 296k at £670 or 226p/k. Ballykinlar farmer: 256k at £630 or 246p/k, 246k at £590 or 240p/k.

HEIFERS

Damolly farmer: 540k at £1,050, 592k at £985, 500k at £900, 550k at £970, 520k at £875, 458k at £820, 414k at £705, 354k at £580, 338k at £575, 346k at £570. Dromara farmer: 338k at 575, 378k at £630, 346k at £570, 354k at £580, 378k at £630, 392k at £630, 338k at £575. Ballydown farmer: 480k at £900 and 522k at £885.

BULLOCKS

Bryansford farmer: 598k at £1,000, 512k at £980, 542k at £980. Ballymartin farmer: 406k at £980, 394k at £935. Katesbridge farmer: 498k at £935, 540k at £915. Drumadoney farmer: 350k at £720, 516k at £965, 510k at £980, 442k at £800. Dromore farmer: 502k at £950, 488k at £940, 412k at £900, 380k at £840. Drim farmer: 384k at £770, 394k at £690, 388k at £680. Cullion farmer: 498k at £950, 512k at £955 and 436k at £820.

Heifers and calves to £1,100.