Weanling steers and bulls sell to £945 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry of cattle last week at Lisnaskea continued to sell to a strong demand especially for quality lots with many more required to supply a growing demand.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS Maguiresbridge producer 380kg Ch to £945, 330kg Ch to £858, 350kg Ch to £790, 300kg Ch to £705 and 350kg Ch to £690. Newtownbutler producer 370kg Ch to £922 and 360kg Ch to £820. Newtownbutler producer 400kg Lim to £905, 410kg Lim to £872, 370kg Lim to £858, 400kg Lim to £850, 370kg Lim to £820 and 390kg Lim to £800. Newtownbutler producer 420kg Her to £880, 310kg Lim to £790, 320kg AA to £780, 300kg B/B to £732 and 300kg AA to £620. Teemore producer 370kg Ch to £848 and 360kg Lim to £730. Magheraveely producer 360kg Her to £850, 410kg Her to £822, 330kg Her to £790, 300kg Her to £690, and 270kg Her to £610. Derrylin producer 390kg Daq to £840, 410kg Daq to £815 and 320kg Daq to £640. Newtownbutler producer 350kg B/B to £805 and 380kg B/B to £770. Derrylin producer 320kg Lim to £740, 290kg Her to £620 and 280kg AA to £610. Letterbreen producer 310kg Sim to £685, 260kg S/H to £635 and 240kg Sim to £635. Derrylester producer 270kg Her to £590. Derrylin producer 170kg Lim to £438 and 240kg AA to £430.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 390kg Daq to £840, 320kg Ch to £692 and 340kg Daq to £640. Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Ch to £832, 320kg Ch to £740, 260kg Lim to £605 and 310kg AA to £585. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Ch to £758 and 350kg Ch to £650. Derrylin producer 320kg Ch to £705, 330kg Ch to £665 and 330kg Ch to £620. Fivemiletown producer 330kg Lim to £670 and 330kg Lim to £650. Kinawley producer 290kg Lim to £665 and 340kg AA to £660. Derrylin producer 260kg Ch to £615 and 290kg Lim to £585. Corranny producer 280kg Lim to £570, 240kg Lim to £490, 240kg Lim to £485 and 220kg Lim to £470. Newtownbutler producer 240kg AA to £550. Lisnaskea producer 260kg Lim to £540 and 220kg AA to £500. Derrylester producer 220kg Lim to £540. Derrrylin producer 230kg B/B £520, 220kg Lim to £490, 200kg Lim to £460 and 200kg Sim to £440.

Springing cows sold to £1.050 for a Tempo producer.