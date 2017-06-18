YFCU home management finalists 2017 announced

The 2017 YFCU home management final, sponsored by Calor Gas and the Northern Ireland Pork and Bacon Forum will take place on Monday, June 19th at Dungannon Integrated College.

Five finalists will compete for the junior title and six senior members will compete for the Linda Currie Tray.

Over 600 competitors took part in the first round of the competition in November with the top four juniors and top four seniors who gained the highest scores in each club competition taking part in stage two which took place in January. Over 100 competitors took part in this stage and had to complete a multiple-choice paper consisting of questions based around different aspects of home management.

The top junior and senior competitors have now been invited to attend the final, which is the showcase for the entire competition. The finalists must use their practical and theoretical skills demonstrated in stages one and two to prepare and cook a starter and main course using Northern Irish pork, within an allocated time.

The finalists’ dishes will be judged by top chef Paula McIntyre, who will be observing the finalists as they prepare their courses.

Competitors will be judged on use of pork, hygiene, work practice, menu balance, presentation and taste.

All finalists must be registered at 6.30pm. Junior members will get 90 minutes to prepare their dishes whilst seniors will be allowed two hours.

Members of the audience will be able to observe the finalists’ progress during the event. While the competitors create their dishes, Cloughbane Farm Shop will be giving a talk to the audience about their business and their produce.

The 2017 YFCU home management finalists are:

Junior

Caroline Barr, Garvagh YFC

Anna Hogg, Killinchy YFC

Katy McAuley, Straid YFC

Rebecca McCormick, Newtownards YFC

Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Senior

Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC

Alison Rea, Donaghadee YFC

Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC

Katie Witherspoon, Lisnamurrican YFC

Stuart Rea, Donaghadee YFC

Stephanie McCollam, Lylehill YFC