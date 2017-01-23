2017 kicks off with new format roadshow

We started 2017 with the newly formatted UFU Winter Roadshow on Monday 9th January in the Killyhevlin Hotel.

Mr David Brown, Fermanagh UFU county chairman, opened the meeting and presented a cheque of £810 to North West Mountain Rescue.

This amount was raised at an auction at our UFU annual dinner dance in November. We thank all the local businesses for donating and all who took part in the auction.

The presidential team then spoke on issues and successes during 2016 and left time for the members to discuss concerns over Brexit, TB testing and other current farming issues. Part of the new format included two of Fermanagh’s leading young farmers Andrew Little and Nigel Graham being interviewed by agricultural journalist David Wright.

This proved to be a very successful part of the evening. We would like to congratulate the two young farmers for taking part in the question and answer session.

Sean McCann, NFU Mutual, highlighted the need for farmers to examine their succession plan including capital tax, inheritance tax and agricultural property relief.

One of the most significant parts of his presentation highlighted the importance of having a will.

Contact the UFU Enniskillen office on 028 6632 6622 if you would like to speak to a financial advisor.

Congratulations to Ronnie Johnston, Tempo (beef and sheep), and David Keys, Cooneen (dairy) on winning the county silage competition, who were presented with certificates and body warmers on the night. Also to George Hamilton who won the draw on the evening.

Local group managers, county chair and secretary and group chairs had an interesting tour of CAFRE Enniskillen campus on 12th February. Seamus McAlinney, Conor Maguire and David Downey updated us on the different courses and gave us a tour of their new environmental initiative.

We look forward to our group AGMs on Thursday 2nd February at 8pm.

They will be held in the following places:

South West Fermanagh - Tullymill, Florencecourt with UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt.

South East Fermanagh - The Donn Carragh Hotel, Lisnaskea with UFU deputy president Ivor Ferguson.

North Fermanagh Tickety Moo, Killadeas with UFU president Barclay Bell.

Win Travel Solutions ferry crossing to Scotland – Fermanagh UFU members simply pay your membership by 28th February 2017.

Diaries and membership plus savings booklets are still available in Enniskillen UFU office.