2017 Membership and Membership Plus Card update

The Ulster Farmers’ Union would like to inform members that they should have received their ‘two-in-one’ 2017 UFU Membership and Membership Plus card in the post. Like the 2016 card, your UFU membership card will have your Membership Plus credentials featured on the reverse side.

The brown coloured side of the card will contain your UFU Membership Number. You will need to show this card at the port if you are using the UFU ferry offer and you may be asked to quote your membership number when accessing other UFU support or services.

The reverse of your card will have the details to register with Membership Plus, entitling you to up to 50 per cent discount at over 1,500 restaurants, shops, gyms, golf clubs, days out venues and much more! All you need to do is activate your 2017 card by logging on to www.membershipplus.co.uk/ufu then enter your new Membership Plus card number which is on the blue side of the card. (Please note DO NOT use your UFU membership number).

For those who have previously registered for Membership Plus simply, log in and click on My Profile to enter your new 2017 card number. If you are new to Membership Plus and want to take advantage of the many great discounts available, just click on the register button to register your card.

As an added bonus, everyone that registers their 2017 card by February 14th 2017 will go into a draw to win one of two £50 Gift Cards of their choice from a range of discounted gift cards!

To make it even easier to keep up with all the great offers available to Membership Plus members, there is a Membership Plus app you can download straight to your smartphone from your usual App Store. This makes it even easier to access the site, and to keep these fantastic offers and discounts at your fingertips. Visit www.membershipplus.co.uk/mplusapp for more details.