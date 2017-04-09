All change in South West Down

It has been a busy winter in South West Down, and we are all looking forward to Spring.

During the winter months we have had a number of very successful events. Members were joined by Kieran McKavanagh from NIEA for a discussion on compliance in November.

UFU President, Barclay Bell welcomes Diane Simpson

In December the Christmas meeting was a jiving class; there are definitely some smooth movers in South West Down!

To kick off the New Year 30 members from the group travelled to NC Engineering in Hamiltownsbawn for a tour, which was a fantastic day out for all who attended.

There have been a number of changes recently within the group. Firstly on 1st March we welcomed our new group manager, Diane Simpson. Many of you will already have had the opportunity to meet Diane, however if not please feel free to call into the group office for a chat any time.

The group AGM saw a number of changes. Most notably Murtagh Walls, Beef and Sheep farmer from Hilltown, has taken up the reins of group chairman and John McCallister, moved into the role of Deputy Chair. We look forward to working alongside them both on future group events.

Thanks should also be given to outgoing chairman, John Hanna and his wife Noelle for all their assistance over the past two years, it is very much appreciated.

Finally, don’t forget that you can still pay your Union subscriptions by Direct Debit if you have not already opted to do so, and in return you will obtain a free body warmer.

Your Union remains strong thanks to your continued support, all members and their families are welcome at our meetings, even if it’s your first. If you have any queries please contact Sarah or Diane at the group office.

Don’t forget to like our Facebook page ‘UFU SW Down Group’ where you can see updates of future events and activities.