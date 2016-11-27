Annual dinner dance a success

The Fermanagh UFU annual dinner dance took place on Friday evening in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

The event attracted 125 members and guests. Mr Barclay Bell, UFU President, was the guest speaker who was accompanied by his wife. Also, the Chairmen and their wives were represented from each county.

Mr Barclay Bell (UFU President) and Mr David Brown (Fermanagh County Chairman) with other guest county chairmen

Fermanagh County Chairman Mr David Brown would like to thank all the businesses who sponsored and gave prizes for the draw and auction. All proceedings from the auction this year is going to a local charity, North West Mountain Rescue. Thank you to the Killyhevlin Hotel for an excellent meal and venue.

Our members are looking forward to our next group meeting with Aileen Lawson, UFU policy officer, who will update members on nitrates and ensuring you are compliant, also discussing the farm business investment scheme. All members are welcome. This will take place in the Killyhevlin on Thursday 1st December at 8pm.

Our Presidents’ Area Meeting will take place on Monday 9th January at 8pm in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen. UFU President Barclay Bell and the rest of the leadership team will outline the latest development in BREXIT and other current farming issues. The winners of our silage competition will be announced on the night.

We would like to wish all of our members and families a very happy Christmas and a happy new year in 2017.

Mr & Mrs William Wilson, Mr & Mrs Alan McDonald, Mr & Mrs Darren McCormack

Mr & Mrs Gary Agnew with Mr & Mrs Steven Johnston (Fermanagh Vice County Chairman)

Henry Mayne (South East Fermanagh Chairman) and Ivan Warrington