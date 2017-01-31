Annual VI Operator Road Shows

This week the 2017 VI Operator Road Shows got underway in Coleraine and Poyntzpass. These workshops are being delivered jointly by the Ulster Farmers’ Union and CAFRE at various locations around Northern Ireland.

The numbers attending each workshop are limited and places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

The dates for the 2017 Annual VI Operators Roadshows that are still to take place are as follows:

Dates and Venues are:

NRoSO training event - 1st February 2017, Campsie

NRoSO training event - 7th February 2017, Carryduff

NRoSO training event - 15th February 2017, Clough

NRoSO training event - 23rd February 2017, Greenmount Campus CAFRE

There are 10 NRoSO CPD points and six BASIS Professional Register CPD points available for these courses.

How to Book your Place?

An online booking fee of £10 per delegate will apply. Booking is via the UFU website www.ufuni.org/events

This fee covers administration and materials. Tea and coffee will be provided on arrival but does not include lunch.

Note: Places cannot be reserved and payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.

If you are having difficulty booking online, please contact Angela Scott at UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222.