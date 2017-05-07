Arable and Horticulture Producers at the show

Brexit has been the hot topic on all recent UFU arable and horticulture committee agendas and after much discussion the growers agreed that whilst the future is unknown they also believe many opportunities will emerge for efficient productive arable and horticulture producers.

The growers will be at RUAS Balmoral 2017, Northern Ireland’s largest farming agricultural show exhibiting their produce and meeting consumers, retailers, and politicians taking every opportunity to engage and share why the future of NI Arable and Horticulture sectors play an important role for the Northern Ireland economy and the environment going forward.

UFU will be represented on the following stands:

l Mighty Spud Marquee – Healthy Horticulture area (Stand no. HH19)

l Horticulture Producer Marquee – Healthy Horticulture area (Stand no. HH20)

l RUAS/NI Good Food Mobile Cookery Theatre – adjacent to Mighty Spud Marquee

l Ulster Bee Keepers Association Marquee – Healthy Horticulture (Stand no. HH17)

l AHDB & Krazy Baker & AHDB Stand – NI Good Food Marquee

l NI Water Catchment Partnership stand – Eikon Complex

UFU Host VI Strategy Board

Members of the Voluntary Initiative Strategy Board visited Northern Ireland to meet with the Ulster Farmers’ Union and NI Water Catchment Partnership.

Delegates visited Glenwherry Hill Farm (CAFRE) and Glenarm Estate. The VI Strategy Board received an update on the work of the The Water Catchment Partnership and in particular discussed the NI Water project launched recently ‘Rush Solution without Pollution’ supported by UFU.