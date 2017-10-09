Ards members collect prizes in cereals competition

With the days getting shorter and winter not far away the Ards Group are enjoying the 2017/2018 winter programme which is now underway.

It was great to see so many members participating in the group annual cereal competition and congratulations to all the winners. Judges from outside the Group again commented on the high standards that the Ards group have become renowned for and hope to see it continue in the future.

David Matthews and Richard Law

Congratulations to John and David Matthews who were placed first overall in the Northern Ireland UFU Winter Barley Competition and to Raymond, David and William Wilson who were placed first in the Winter Wheat category.

We held our first meeting of our winter programme in the Wildfowler Inn, Greyabbey. Local man Leigh McClean shared with the Group about his experience living and working in Bulgaria on a large arable farm. Leigh gave an insight into the difficulties that they faced in Bulgaria, and like in Northern Ireland the weather played a large role!

With the Ulster Farmers’ Union centenary year in 2018 we look forward to getting involved as a Group to help raise money for the Air Ambulance and coming together as an organisation to celebrate the role that the union has played in agriculture over the past 100 years.

We look forward to the remainder of our 2017 Winter Programme meetings with Dr Sam Strain joining us for our November meeting to talk to the group about Johnes disease and our December meeting will again take the festive format of a Charity Christmas breakfast at Harrisons of Greyabbey. We hope to see as many members as possible at the meetings.

If anyone has any queries please do not hesitate to contact the Group office on 02891814218 and we will try and point you in the right direction.