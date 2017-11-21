Back the air ambulance – buy UFU calendar at a Fane Valley store

The Ulster Farmers’ Union has welcomed Fane Valley support for its big push to raise £100,000 for the air ambulance service.

Part of that drive is its centenary charity calendars and these are now available in 15 Fane Valley Stores across Northern Ireland. UFU president, Barclay Bell, says he is delighted to have the support of the Fane Valley Stores to help the UFU reach its goal.

“For over 100 years the Union and its members have been at the forefront of all things farming. We have lots of plans to mark the contributions of our members and celebrate the Union’s many achievements. We also have set ourselves an ambitious fundraising target to help support the air ambulance, which provides a vital service to the farming and rural community across Northern Ireland,” says Mr Bell.

Fane Valley Stores - General Manager, Dessie Ferguson said: “We are more than happy to be supporting the UFU with their calendar sale across our Fane Valley Store network. All the proceeds will go to a worthy cause and we are happy to help the Union back a service we all want to succeed.”

Calendars are also available to purchase online at www.ufuhq.com and from UFU group offices.