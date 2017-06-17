Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is here!

Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend is back and this year will see 16 farms across Northern Ireland open their gates as part of this annual initiative.

Now in its sixth year BOI Open Farm Weekend promises to give members of the public an exclusive behind the scenes look at what is involved in daily farming activities.

Sponsors of Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend highlight the participating farms across Northern Ireland that are opening their farms this weekend:�(Front row) Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland UK Agri Manager,�Victor Chestnutt, UFU Deputy President,�David Cairns, NFU Mutual,�(back row) Joe McDonald,�Asda NI Corporate Affairs Manager,�Louise Millsopp, DAERA and�Andrew Wallace, Business in the Community representing The Princes�Countryside Fund.

Participating Farms:

- Acton House Farm, Acton Road, Poyntzpass, Newry, Co Armagh, BT35 6TB

Saturday 17th June 10am - 4pm: Beef cattle and cereal farm run by John and Simon Best

- Armagh Apple Farm, Ballinteggart House, 73 Drumnasoo Road, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 4EX

Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th June 10am - 5pm: Apple orchard & cider making farm run by Helen and Philip Troughton

- Blackberry Hill Farm, Ballymacanallen Road, Gilford, Co Armagh, BT63 6AE

Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th June 11am - 4pm: Beef cattle farm run by Harry McGaffin

- Buchanan Turkeys, Ballynian Lane, Upperlands, Maghera, Co Londonderry, BT46 5SZ

Saturday 17th June 10am - 5pm: Turkey and sheep farm run by Jonathan Buchanan

- Bullsbrook Farm, Black Bog Road, Dromore, Co Down, BT25 1EH

Saturday 17th 10am - 5pm & Sunday 18th June 2pm - 5pm: Beef cattle farm with a mini agricultural museum run by Roy McMurray

- CAFRE Greenmount Campus, Abbey Farm, 71 Oldstone Road, Antrim, BT41 4SL

Saturday 17th 11am - 5pm & Sunday 18th June 12noon - 5pm: Beef cattle and sheep farm run by CAFRE

- Castlescreen Farm, 32 Castlescreen Road, Downpatrick, Co Down, BT30 8TE

Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th June 11am - 5pm: Dexter beef cattle farm run by Damien Tumelty

- Dolan’s Farm, 50 Glennasheevar Road, Knockaraven, Garrison, Co Fermanagh, BT93 4AA

Saturday 17th 11am - 4pm & Sunday 18th June 12noon - 4.30pm: Beef cattle and social farm run by Malachy Dolan

- Donagh Cottage Farm, 15 Lisnasure Road, Donacloney, Co Down, BT66 7NN

Saturday 17th 11am - 4pm & Sunday 18th June 12noon - 4pm: Dairy farm run by Brian, Sylvia and Jonathan Matthews

- Drumrammer Farm, 15 Drumrammer Road, Ahoghill, Co Antrim, BT42 2RD

Saturday 17th 11am - 4pm & Sunday 18th June 12noon - 6pm: Dairy farm including robotic milking run by Victor Turtle

- Foote Farm, 245 Moira Road, Lisburn, Co Antrim, BT28 2LU

Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th June 10am - 4pm: Moy Park poultry farm run by Matthew Foote

- Hillstown Farm, 128 Glebe Road, Randalstown, Co Antrim, BT41 3DT

Saturday 17th June 10am - 5pm: Beef cattle farm and farm shop run by Nigel Logan

- Jamisons Potatoes, 62 Moyarget Road, Ballycastle, Co Antrim, BT54 6HL

Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th June 11am - 5pm: Potato farm run by Nigel and Adrian Jamison

- Laurel View Farm, 18 Knowehead Road, Templepatrick, Co Antrim, BT39 0BX

Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th June 12.30pm - 4.30pm

Irish Moiled Cattle farm and equestrian centre run by Linda and Robert Davis

- Long Meadow Farm, 87 Loughgall Road, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 4EG

Saturday 17th 11am - 5pm & Sunday 18th June 1pm - 5pm: Apple orchard & cider making farm run by Pat, Catherine and Peter McKeever

- Tickety-Moo Farm, Killadeas, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, BT94 1RG

Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th June 11am - 6pm: Dairy farm including robotic milking and ice cream shop run by Gareth and Marcus Grey