Busy times at Armagh Down

The Armagh Down group has had a busy start to the winter programme of events.

In September we set off on a day trip to the beef farm of John Egerton followed by the dairy farm of Samuel and Albert Little in Co. Fermanagh.

It was very interesting to hear how both farms have developed efficiencies in their systems and are continuing to invest in their businesses.

Our meeting in October was attended by Norman Michael of Rural Support who gave a background on what the Rural Support organisation offer in relation to any problems, for example financial stress, family disputes the rural community are experiencing. Mr Nigel Young of HSBC bank also attended to speak about funding the 60% of the new Farm Business Improvement Scheme, in particular what HSBC would be looking in terms of business planning, cash flow projections etc.

On Thursday night past MEP Diane Dodds addressed our meeting. This was a very interesting meeting attended by young and old all interested in the consequence of Brexit to the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland. Diane was able to reassure all in attendance of the importance to the UK economy of the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.

Our next event is on Thursday 26th January in the Mourne Country Hotel at 7.30pm when we will be hosting a quiz in support of the 90th Anniversary of the YFCU. All members and prospective new members are very welcome to attend. Full details of format and teams will be advertised in due course. 2017 diaries have arrived in the office, please feel free to call in and pickup one up.

Please contact the local group office in Markethill if you have any queries: 02837551612. Rural support can be contacted on: 0845 606 7 607.