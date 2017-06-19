Busy year at East Tyrone

Once again it has proven an extremely busy year for the East Tyrone Group.

The group started the year with our family succession planning meeting conducted by JPH Law and Allan Downes, NFU Mutual financial advisor.

This proved to be one of the most popular meetings of the year and further information on this subject or an appointment with Allan can be obtained by contacting Nicola at the group office.

During our February meeting Ulster Farmers’ Union President Barclay Bell provided an informative meeting on the current issues affecting all farming sectors. This was followed by a presentation from the PSNI and Gareth Gault of Grassmen on The Law and Agricultural vehicles on the Road.

During the Country Tyrone Meeting in March, Glenn Cuddy presented a cheque to John McFarland of Parkinson’s UK for £1100 from the proceeds of the County Dinner Dance held on Friday 25th November. A sincere thank you to all those who attended or provided sponsorship for the event.

We are holding our family activity night and steak BBQ at The Jungle NI Moneymore on Wednesday 28th June from 7pm. Adults can participate in paintballing, taster tree top adventure course or clay pigeon shooting, with children from age five years and upwards able to partake in archery, climbing wall, seqways, Rodeo rides, bungee trampoline, padalows or Llama trekking. The Steak BBQ will be served following the activities. Adults tickets are £20 per person and Children’s tickets are £12.50 per person, with reduced rates available for those attending the BBQ only. Please contact the office on 02886762632 by 5pm on Monday 19th June to book your tickets.

Ulster Farmers’ Union President Barclay Bell & Chief Executive Wesley Aston will be hosting a Brexit meeting for East Tyrone and South Derry Members at the farm of Billy & Glynis Armstrong, Coagh Road, Stewartstown on Monday 26th June at 2pm. We would encourage all members to attend the event to discuss how Brexit will affect the future of farming.

Entries for Winter Barley in the UFU cereals competition have now closed but entries for Spring Barley, Oats and Winter Wheat will still be open right up to the deadline of noon on Wednesday 19th July. A special congratulations to our silage competition winners this year, with Maxwell McLean winning the dairy sector and Leonard and Robert McIvor achieving first position for the beef sector. Contact the group office on 028 867 62632 if you would like to enter the cereals competition, have a membership query or are interested in becoming a UFU member.