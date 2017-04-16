Celebrating local food at Balmoral

The countdown is officially on to Balmoral Show and the Ulster Farmers’ Union have decided to make a few changes to the food it offers members.

As the show moves to a four day event (Wednesday 10th May – Saturday 13th May) out will go the traditional sandwiches, and in comes a celebration of innovation and quality in the industry.

The Union has appointed a new caterer (Old Barn) who will be offering a menu tailored to the time of the day, throughout the event.

Over the four day period the food being served and timings are as follows:

Breakfast 9.30-11am – Homemade oat bars and breakfast slice

Lunch 12.00-2.30pm – selection of filled rolls and vegetable soup

Afternoon 3.30pm-5pm – Apple cake and selection of local cheeses

“Tea, coffee and tray bakes will of course be served all day, but this year we decided to focus our efforts and tailor the food to represent the high quality product being produced here in Northern Ireland and the show is the best place for us to do this,” said UFU president Barclay Bell

In addition, UFU members can purchase their discounted tickets from UFU Headquarters and their local group office.

UFU Members discounted ticket rates are as follows:

Ticket type/On The Door Price/UFU Pre Show Price

Adult (Over 18) - £18.00 - £15.00

Youth (12-18) - £12.00 - £9.00

Seniors (Over 65) - £14.00 - £11.00

Child (5-11) - £3.00 - £2.00

Under 5 - FREE - FREE

For more information about this year’s show visit: www.balmoralshow.co.uk.