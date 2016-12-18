Dairy update

Prices continued to be the focus of many conversations, as well as the prospects for the year ahead and animal health issues, in particular BVD and Bovine TB at the 2016 RUAS Winter Fair.

Prior to the show, the UFU issued a statement urging processors to ensure milk price increases reflect stronger global dairy markets.

The UFU team also took the opportunity to set out the dairy committee key policy priorities for 2017 at the Winter Fair. These are on top of the continuing drive to secure better milk prices and transparency.

These include a review of the 2012 Voluntary Code of Practice, a call for retailers to be open on pricing, more information from processors on their production costs and completion of the dairy industry supply chain review.

In the context of Brexit, the UFU will also focus on what outcome would best suit dairy farmers, and on how a risk management approach to supporting the industry might work in practice.