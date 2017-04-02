David takes leading role with North Tyrone

The North Tyrone Group of the Ulster Farmers’ Union has recently completed an action-packed winter programme of events.

The group held a Christmas jumper charity table quiz in December. This event was well attended and members left their wellies at home and embraced the Christmas spirit – there was even a prize for the best jumper!

David Thompson, Bready outgoing chairman and Victor Chestnutt Deputy President UFU and Newly elected North Tyrone chairman David McElrea

The group raised a brilliant £690 for charity which was donated to Strabane Down Syndrome support group.

Entries will soon be taken for the Winter Barley, Oats, Winter Wheat and Spring Barley competitions which shall be judged within the summer months. Please contact the group office to enter.

Members are reminded that Balmoral Show tickets are available in the local group office at a discounted rate. Members are also reminded about the hospitality at the show provided by both the NFU Mutual and Ulster Farmers Union, so pop along and enjoy some local produce. There has been a menu change this year.

The final meeting of the year consisted of a visit from Ian McCluggage, CAFRE, and Richard Primrose, head of Agri Banking, Bank of Ireland. Both speakers gave a very interesting talk and members enjoyed hearing relevant and up to date information from both sectors. Thanks to Bank of Ireland for sponsoring refreshments.

North Tyrone recently held their bi-annual general meeting, hosted and chaired by deputy president Victor Chestnutt.

The group committee will be meeting within the next few months to devise the programme of meetings commencing this winter. If you have any ideas or a speaker you know would be beneficial please don’t hesitate to contact the office on 028 7188 2542.